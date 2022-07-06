Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI/PNN): A strong data-driven culture is still elusive for many businesses, and data are rarely used as the sole basis for decisions.

However, a lot of businesses and organisations in India are realising the value of data for success and creating a data-driven culture to boost sales, find new business opportunities, and predict future market trends.

Nevertheless, many organisations are experiencing the "aha data moment" necessary for achieving business success in the digital era through data-driven culture, thanks to the Mumbai-based Leadzen.ai, India's fastest-growing and most intelligent prospecting engine powered by AI-powered technology.

Post-pandemic, India's corporate environment has witnessed the most significant changes, especially the transition from isolated and project-oriented data utilisation to an entirely data-driven culture in enterprises.

Though the shift is seen in businesses, it is not immediate. The data-driven culture is defined as individuals' collective behaviours and attitudes who appreciate, practice, and promote data-driven decision-making.

The lead generation tool Leadzen.ai does more than that. Instead of providing information that needs to be nurtured and converted over time, it helps businesses and organisations by providing data on prospects who are ready to convert. For reputable businesses like Audi, Mudra Bank, DBS Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Capital etc., Leadzen.ai's robust geolocator and bulk search capabilities have done wonders.

The important thing about lead generation is that you need to update and clean your data frequently if you're serious about your revenue; else, your business will be wasting much of its revenue. In order to address this problem, Leadzen.ai was founded by a group of young entrepreneurs.

Malhar Lakdawala, Co-founder of Leadzen.ai says, "The aim behind Leadzen.ai was to create a platform for smart leads - a product which not only generates leads but provides 'smart leads' with verified contact information and a comprehensive database in real-time. Leadzen.ai has started the revolution in the lead generation sector and in the com

According Lakdawala, "Leadzen.ai is the most intelligent AI-Powered real-time lead generation engine.We ensure that not only are our leads of the highest calibre but that they also give our clients a complete understanding of their leads and what will work the best for them. Our smart location feature gives you access to specific datasets about a given pin code and empowers you to take the initiative."

Moving beyond a few successful data initiatives and islands of excellence restricted to particular business sectors requires creating a data-driven culture throughout the organization and Utilising email finder tools like Leadzen.ai to obtain what your company needs if you're still perplexed about where to get data for AI marketing or B2B marketing is an easy key. "Overall, companies will be able to retain employees, make data-driven decisions, make the most of their investments in technology and processes, and achieve their digital transformation objectives by committing to building data-driven culture businesses, according to the spokesperson.

