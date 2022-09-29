New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/ATK): Famous music composer Nadeem Saifi, one half of the famous duo Nadeem- Shravan, is back with the sensational love anthem song "Jahan Base Dil".

Talking about 'Jahan Base Dil', it has been released by Zee Music Originals featuring a gorgeous pair of Shivin Narang & Eisha Singh. The melodious voice of Raj Burman added a charismatic vibe to the song while the Music of Nadeem Saifi is truly excellent at par as the King is back again to touch the hearts again!

The lyrics of Sameer Anjaan are purely mesmeric, and the song turned out to be a blockbuster with almost 2 million views crossed in 24 hours post-release.

The song is very heart-touching and soulful music purely replicates the vibes of the song. It's pure and soulful melody is like a breath of fresh air and is truly the masterpiece of the new era. Indeed a Nadeem Saifi song ever!

Nadeem recalls, "During those times we used to work 19 hours a day and we were very dedicated and delivered with full responsibility to our producers for films."

On asking what is the thing that got him back to composing music, Nadeem stated, " our country is enriched with young, talented and phenomenal singers which left me mesmerized and got me excited to work.

YouTube, Google, Facebook, and Spotify doing great service to the entertainment world, and they have given great opportunities to youngsters to show their talent. I would love to coach such young singers and composers who at this age are certainly not aware of how to present their talent and how to utilize their skills."

Let us tell you, Nadeem-Shravan, the duo during their time redefined the profile of music directors. 'Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin', 'Saajan', 'Sadak', 'Deewana', 'Phool Aur Kaante', 'Pardes', 'Aashiqui', 'Raja Hindustani', 'Dhadkan', 'Raaz'...were kick-off bestsellers and stamps of their Midas touch magic!

A charismatic & flamboyant music composer, Nadeem Saifi is back again rolling his sleeves as his love for music is still alive, and he is geared up to rock the charts again with his heart-touching melodies!

https://youtu.be/1jsDVcU1caQ

