Tata Motors officially launched the Tiago EV on Wednesday. It is priced starting at Rs 8.49 lakh and is India's most affordable electric vehicle. Bookings for the vehicle start on October 10, 2022, and customers can book their car by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000 via Tata Motors' authorised dealerships. Let's look at what makes Tiago EV different from its petrol counterpart. Tata Tiago EV Launched in India at Rs 8.49 Lakh.

First of all, as the name suggests Tiago EV is an electric car, whereas the Tiago comes with a petrol engine. The Tiago EV comes in two battery packs - a 19.2 kWh and a 24 kWh battery pack. The 19.2 kWh battery pack gets a 3.3 kW AC charger, whereas the 24 kWh battery pack comes with a 7.2 kW AC charger. The 19.2 kWh battery pack is claimed to provide a range of 250 km on a single charge, whereas the 24 kWh battery pack offers a range of 315 km.

On the other hand, the Tiago comes in two fuel options - Petrol and iCNG. It comes with a Revotron 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder BS6 engine. The petrol engine generates 86 PS of power and 113Nm of peak torque in petrol mode. The iCNG model produces 73.4 PS of power and 113Nm of torque. The Tiago comes in the following trim options - XE, XM, XT, XZ+, whereas the Tiago EV will be offered in XE, XT, XZ+, XZ+ Tech Lux and XZ+ LR. Coming to the pricing, Tiago EV starts at Rs 8.49 lakh, whereas Tiago is priced starting at Rs 5.39 lakh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2022 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).