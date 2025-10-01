VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: At Tender Palm Super Speciality Hospital, we witness moments that go beyond medicine -- moments where love, courage, and sacrifice become the real healing power. Some stories touch our hearts so deeply that they remind us why we do what we do.

Recently, our hospital became a part of two extraordinary journeys where family members turned into real-life heroes. Their selfless acts of donating a kidney not only saved lives but also gave new meaning to the words hope and togetherness.

Case 1: A Mother-in-Law Becomes a Lifeline

When 28-year-old Pooja developed a severe abdominal infection after childbirth, her life changed overnight. Her kidneys were 75% damaged, leaving her weak and unable to care for her newborn. After multiple failed treatments elsewhere, she was referred to Tender Palm Hospital for a transplant.

When Pooja's own mother couldn't donate, her mother-in-law, Veena Devi (55), stepped forward. With a perfectly matched blood group, Veena Devi donated one of her kidneys, giving her daughter-in-law a new lease on life.

On 13 September 2025, our expert transplant team, led by Dr. Arun Kumar (Director - Nephrology), and Dr. Feroz Moh. Khan (Transplant Surgeon) successfully performed the surgery. Today, Pooja is recovering well under close medical supervision and looks forward to a healthy future with her baby and family.

Case 2: A Father-in-Law's Selfless Sacrifice

In another heartwarming case, Archana, a newlywed, faced kidney failure early in her married life. Though her mother was ready to donate, she was found medically unfit for the procedure. That's when her father-in-law, Prem Narayan Bhagat, stepped forward and donated his kidney to save her life.

The transplant was expertly handled by Dr. Shahzad Alam, Chief Consultant & Joint Director - Nephrology, and Dr. Feroz Moh. Khan, Transplant Surgeon, who oversaw every step - from pre-surgical evaluation to post-operative care - ensuring a smooth and safe journey for both donor and recipient.

At Tender Palm Super Speciality Hospital, we combine world-class medical technology with care to deliver life-saving results. Our transplant team ensures complete medical and psychological evaluation of donors and recipients at every step for faster recovery and Comprehensive post-transplant follow- up.

Dr. Arun Kumar, Director Nephrology:

This case reflects the power of family bonds. At a time when Pooja was losing hope, her husband and mother-in-law stood by her and gave her life back.

Dr. Shahzad Alam, Chief Consultant & Joint Director - Nephrology:

This remarkable act of a father-in-law donating his kidney is a true testament to family love and the power of hope in saving lives.

Dr. Feroz Moh. Khan, Transplant Surgeon:

Performing these transplants was inspiring -- it shows how selfless family support can give someone a second chance at life.

