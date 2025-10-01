UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 is going on, and FC Barcelona will host the defending champions, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Hansi Flick's Barcelona has been incredible, and they are showing no signs of slowing down. PSG, on the other hand, are once again favourites to retain their title. Last year, under Luis Enrique, PSG became one of the few clubs to win the "treble". FC Barcelona defeated Newcastle United in their opening UCL match. PSG thrashed Atlanta on Matchday 1 of the ongoing competition. La Liga 2025–26: Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde on Target As Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad 2–1 To Go Top of Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

For Barcelona, Gavi, Marc-André ter Stegen, Alejandro Balde, Joan García, Fermín López, and Raphinha will be unavailable due to their respective injuries. The defending champions will miss the services of Marquinhos, Joao Neves, Desire Doué and Ousmane Dembele. Midfielder Noham Kamara will miss the clash against Barcelona as he is featuring in the ongoing FIFA Under-20 World Cup 2025.

Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Barcelona vs PSG Date Thursday, October 2 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Barcelona VS PSG match in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league will be on Thursday, October 2. The Barcelona vs PSG match is set to be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, and it is going to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Barcelona vs PSG live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channel. For the Barcelona vs PSG online viewing option, read below. PSG Win Men’s Club of the Year Award, Arsenal Named Women’s Club of the Year at Ballon d’Or 2025 Awards.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

