Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 27: Lightstorm, a digital infrastructure provider, announced its partnership with ZNet Technologies Private Limited, India's leading cloud distributor offering cloud infrastructure and managed services, for its newest offering Polarin; a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform designed to cater to cloud-native, forward-thinking businesses, offering a diverse range of connectivity solutions, granting unparalleled control and visibility over network design, deployment, and scaling.

Polarin enables businesses to transform their business capabilities by providing them with scalable and agile cloud interconnectivity across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure, internet exchanges, Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) and various SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365. The solution addresses the inadequacies of traditional network solutions as it operates on a cloud model, much like our cloud partners AWS, Oracle, GCP and Azure. The challenge of lengthy network setup and multiple partner onboardings is eliminated, enabling faster execution and time-to-market for businesses, allowing automation through seamless API integrations for on-demand and real-time use, simplifying network management and driving operational efficiency.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Polarin by Lightstorm," said Munesh Jadoun, Founder & CEO, ZNet Technologies. "This partnership unlocks incredible opportunities for startups, enterprises, and visionary organizations in search of seamless connectivity and future-focused networking solutions across India. Together, we will transform the way businesses connect and thrive in the digital landscape."

As a Platinum Partner of Lightstorm, ZNet Technologies is poised to leverage its extensive partner and customer base to amplify the reach of Polarin's groundbreaking NaaS platform. This strategic partnership aims to accelerate digital transformation in the networking space for businesses, enabling them to bid farewell to complicated provisioning processes and inflexible legacy networks that hinder growth.

Commenting on the partnership, Amajit Gupta, Group CEO & MD, Lightstorm, said, "In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses are increasingly turning to cloud computing to meet their infrastructure needs. We are delighted to partner with ZNet Technologies, and through this strategic partnership, we aim to leverage synergies and deliver exceptional value to businesses through enhancing their network interconnectivity by creating a wider reach for Polarin by Lightstorm to go to the market."

The market for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) is experiencing rapid growth as businesses increasingly recognize the need for scalable and agile network interconnectivity. According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market is projected to witness a remarkable CAGR of 24.6 per cent during the forecast period of 2023-2029. The partnership between ZNet Technologies and Lightstorm is poised to address this demand, with Polarin by Lightstorm filling the gap in the market.

Polarin is an interconnection network platform offering from Lightstorm that enables seamless connectivity between data centers, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, internet exchanges, and SaaS applications like Microsoft Office 365. With Polarin, organizations can effortlessly scale their networks while ensuring high availability, low latency and 100 per cent uptime, delivering a transformative customer experience. Experience unparalleled performance and agility with Polarin and empower your digital infrastructure for the future. Visit www.polarin.lightstorm.net for more information.

Lightstorm is building infrastructure for hyperscale networking across Asia Pacific and the Middle East to accelerate the region's growth and spur innovation in the digital economy. It is building a first-of-its-kind utility-grade resilient fiber network, SmartNet, in several countries in the region. A trusted partner of several Fortune 500 companies, Lightstorm is creating a robust foundation of digital infrastructure to create new sources of value and differentiation for businesses. For more information, visit www.lightstorm.net. You can also connect with Lightstorm's experts on LinkedIn.

ZNet Technologies Private Limited, a subsidiary of the billion-dollar group - Rashi Peripherals Limited, was established in 2009 and provides B2B cloud technology solutions.

As a distributor and strategic partner of various technology brands, such as Microsoft, AWS, and Acronis, ZNet not only offers these products but also provides managed services with its team of over 200 certified cloud professionals. With an in-house cloud service delivery and business automation platform, ZNet automates service delivery and accurately bills for usage based on consumption.

Overall, ZNet Technologies Private Limited is a leading global provider of cloud, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity services to partners worldwide. Visit www.znetlive.com for more information.

Founded in 1989, Rashi Peripherals Limited (RPL) is a prominent national distribution partner for global technology brands in India, in terms of revenue and distribution network. With a pan-India distribution network of 50 branches, 50 service centers, and 60+ warehouses, RPL caters to the technology requirements of over 7,000 B2B customers in 700+ cities and towns across India.

