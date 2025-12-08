VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 8: Among creative agencies making a mark with innovative promotional methods in Marathi cinema, the most talked-about name today is Loki's Studio, founded by Sachin Lokhande and Atul Tarkar. This studio is creating top-quality creative campaigns not only for Marathi films but also for Hindi films and Marathi TV serials, earning a reputation as the most trusted name in the industry.

In recent years, Loki's Studio has carved a distinct identity in the Marathi industry with poster designs, stills, motion posters, and visuals for many films such as "Baipan Bhari Deva," "Sangeet Manapman," "Panchak," "Dharmveer 2," "Boys," "Phule," "Khashaba," "Ek Don Teen Char," "Kirrar Kata Kirrar," "Mukkam Post Devacha Ghar," and large campaigns like "Bigg Boss Marathi."

The first look of a film is the most impactful moment that grabs the audience's attention. Loki's Studio, supported by the creative vision of Sachin Lokhande and Atul Tarkar, has consistently mastered the art of making this moment powerful. Their style of design, color coordination, clear conceptual lines, and visuals that connect directly with the audience make every film's promotional identity unique and distinctive.

The studio's specialty lies in creating a distinct visual identity for each project that aligns perfectly with its subject, genre, and tone. Whether it's a family drama, a historical film, an emotional story, or an action film, developing a unique approach for each campaign is their strong suit.

Loki's Studio has also made its mark in the production field. They have produced Marathi films like "Vicky Wheelingkar" and "Bikers Adda," and handled line production for the famous film "Hampi." These experiences have strengthened the studio's ability to understand the storyline deeply and present its visual branding precisely.

Today, many directors and producers place complete trust in Sachin Lokhande and Atul Tarkar's Loki's Studio for promoting their upcoming films and TV shows.

Loki's Studio contribution to elevating digital promotion and visual branding standards in both Marathi and Hindi industries is extraordinary. Using fresh ideas, new experiments, and a novel language of visual storytelling, the studio has become a leading name in visual promotion within the industry.

