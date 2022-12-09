New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Air India on Friday said some of the flights have faced operational and crew entry passes issues but these are sporadic and the same has been addressed promptly. However, rumours regarding cabin crew shortage are completely baseless, a spokesperson of the carrier said.

"Air India regrets that some of our North America flights have been delayed due to operational issues arising from the slower-than-expected issuance of Airport Entry Passes to cabin crew," Air India said.

On the contrary, the spokesperson said Air India has been hiring proactively in the last few months in order to cater to the growing traffic on domestic and international routes. "Nonetheless, we regret the inconvenience that the delay may have caused to our valuable passengers," the spokesperson added.

"Air India is working closely with relevant authorities to expedite the issuance of remaining passes. We regret the inconvenience that this has caused to our passengers," the spokesperson added.

They were media reports in August that poor interiors were delaying flights to North America.

It was said because of this, Air India is planning to lease six B777 aircraft for the first time in at least 10 years.

According to Flightradar24, which provides real-time information about aircraft globally, Air India's Delhi-Vancouver flight was repeatedly delayed including that 11 hours delay on July 10.

Flightradar24 is a Swedish internet-based service that shows real-time aircraft flight tracking information on a map. It includes flight tracking information, origins and destinations, flight numbers, and aircraft types, among others. (ANI)

