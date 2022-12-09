Delhi, December 9: Ending the 15-year rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a comfortable majority in the Delhi MCD elections 2022. However, despite coming second in the election the BJP has continued to say that Delhi’s Mayor will be from the saffron party.

It is important to know that apart from elected councillors, 10 Delhi MPs & 14 MLAs are eligible to vote in mayoral election. But it is assembly Speaker’s discretion which MLAs to call for ballot. MCD Mayor to Be From AAP, BJP to Play Role of 'Strong Opposition', Says Adesh Gupta

How is MCD Mayor Elected?

As per rules, the party in majority nominates its candidate as the mayor when the new financial year begins. But if the opposition puts up a candidate to oppose the winning party’s candidate, an election is held. The mayor is elected through secret voting. Separate nominations are made for the election of the mayor. Any councilor can nominate in it. On the day of voting, secret voting is done through secret ballot. The correct mark regarding the mayor has to be stamped on the slip. If there is a tie, a special draw of lots will be conducted by the special commissioner appointed to supervise the polls and the winner will be sworn in as mayor. Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP Crosses Majority Mark, Ends BJP’s 15-Year Rein Over Civic Body

Who All Can Vote in MCD Mayor Election?

Apart from the elected councillors, 14 MLAs, 10 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi are eligible to vote in the election. Nominated members do not cast votes. The 274-member electoral college for the mayoral election is made up of the councillors as well as Delhi's MLAs and MPs.

Role of Delhi LG in MCD Mayor Election:

Before any decision on the new mayor is taken the lieutenant governor will have to be consulted on the date of the newly constituted House’s first sitting. After getting the nod from the LG for the first meeting, the political parties will be informed and given a minimum 10 days to submit their nominations for mayor and deputy mayor. The House functions for five years from the date given by the LG. Also, the presiding officer nominated by the Lieutenant Governor is responsible for deciding the procedure.

This was the first election after the MCD was reunified earlier this year. In 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the then 270 municipal wards while AAP had won only 48 and the Congress finished third with 30.

