NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 17: Since her debut in 2018 with the acclaimed film Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan has become one of the most admired talents in Indian cinema. With standout performances in hits like Simmba, Atrangi Re, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, she has showcased both versatility and charisma, earning praise from critics and audiences alike. A graduate of Columbia University with a degree in history and political science, Sara is admired not just for her acting, but also for her intellect and authenticity.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Fear of Being Paralysed and Bedridden After January 2025 Stabbing Incident, Says 'Lost Feeling in My Leg for a While' (Watch Video).

Celebrating the association Sara said, "I'm delighted to begin an association with Longines, a brand I've long admired because we echo similar values. Their timeless elegance, and their respect for legacy truly resonates with me. Longines values authenticity, celebrates grace and precision, and inspires confidence. I couldn't be happier to join them as Friend of the brand."

India has always held a special place in the Longines story. The brand sold its first watches in the country in 1878 and has since been admired by generations of watch enthusiasts. Sara's appointment strengthens this historic connection, bringing together Swiss watchmaking tradition with the elegance and spirit of modern India.

Also Read | Cashless Treatment Scheme: Road Accident Victim to Get INR 1.5 Lakh Cashless Medical Care for First 7 Days, Says Nitin Gadkari in Rajya Sabha.

With this collaboration, Longines continues to celebrate individuals who embody elegance not only in style, but also in attitude: through authenticity, purpose, and grace.

Established in Saint-Imier, Switzerland in 1832, Longines' expertise is steeped in tradition, elegance and performance. With its lengthy experience as an official timekeeper of world sports championships and partner of international sports federations, the Swiss watch brand has forged solid, enduring links with the world of sports over the years. Famous for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of the Swatch Group Ltd, the world's leading manufacturer of timepieces. The brand Longines, with its winged hourglass emblem, is represented in over 150 countries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)