Business News | Lord's Mark Industries Stands Out at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: Lord's Mark Industries Limited, one of the leading diversified business groups has reinforced its leadership in renewable energy by securing a prestigious 300 MW solar contract under the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) program at The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland.

Agency News ANI| Jan 30, 2025 11:04 AM IST
A+
A-
Business News | Lord's Mark Industries Stands Out at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos
Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director of Lord's Mark Industries at World Economic Forum 2025, Davos

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: Lord's Mark Industries Limited, one of the leading diversified business groups has reinforced its leadership in renewable energy by securing a prestigious 300 MW solar contract under the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) program at The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland.

Also Read | Marriage Dates in 2025 Hindu Calendar: Know Shubh Vivah Muhurat, Auspicious Wedding Dates, Important Timings and Other Details for the Nuptial Season.

The landmark project, won at a competitive rate of Rs4.80 per unit, underscores the company's commitment to advancing India's sustainable energy agenda. Aligned with PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the initiative targets the completion of solar installations across government building rooftops.

Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director of Lord's Mark Industries, spoke on the achievement: "Securing this milestone project under UPNEDA is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solutions. At Lord's Mark Industries, we aim to lead India's transition to a greener future while contributing to the global dialogue on renewable energy. Our participation at the World Economic Forum is an opportunity to showcase how Indian companies drive the world's sustainable development goals forward."

Also Read | American Airlines Flight-Black Hawk Helicopter Collision: Monitoring Washington Plane Crash Over Potomac River Near Reagan National Airport, Says US President Donald Trump.

By prioritising the use of indigenous solar modules and adhering to the highest quality standards, Lord's Mark Industries continues to set benchmarks in renewable energy innovation. This approach fosters sustainability and strengthens India's position as a global leader in green energy solutions.

As part of its global outreach, Sachidanand Upadhyay represented India at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting the company's advancements in renewable energy and healthcare technology. This recognition further cement Lord's Mark Industries as a trailblazer in sustainable development and MedTech innovation.

Lord's Mark Industries remains dedicated to expanding its renewable energy portfolio and driving sustainability initiatives that align with India's vision of a green, self-reliant energy future.

To know more visit - lordsmark.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Business News | Lord's Mark Industries Stands Out at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos
Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director of Lord's Mark Industries at World Economic Forum 2025, Davos

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: Lord's Mark Industries Limited, one of the leading diversified business groups has reinforced its leadership in renewable energy by securing a prestigious 300 MW solar contract under the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) program at The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland.

Also Read | Marriage Dates in 2025 Hindu Calendar: Know Shubh Vivah Muhurat, Auspicious Wedding Dates, Important Timings and Other Details for the Nuptial Season.

The landmark project, won at a competitive rate of Rs4.80 per unit, underscores the company's commitment to advancing India's sustainable energy agenda. Aligned with PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the initiative targets the completion of solar installations across government building rooftops.

Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director of Lord's Mark Industries, spoke on the achievement: "Securing this milestone project under UPNEDA is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solutions. At Lord's Mark Industries, we aim to lead India's transition to a greener future while contributing to the global dialogue on renewable energy. Our participation at the World Economic Forum is an opportunity to showcase how Indian companies drive the world's sustainable development goals forward."

Also Read | American Airlines Flight-Black Hawk Helicopter Collision: Monitoring Washington Plane Crash Over Potomac River Near Reagan National Airport, Says US President Donald Trump.

By prioritising the use of indigenous solar modules and adhering to the highest quality standards, Lord's Mark Industries continues to set benchmarks in renewable energy innovation. This approach fosters sustainability and strengthens India's position as a global leader in green energy solutions.

As part of its global outreach, Sachidanand Upadhyay represented India at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting the company's advancements in renewable energy and healthcare technology. This recognition further cement Lord's Mark Industries as a trailblazer in sustainable development and MedTech innovation.

Lord's Mark Industries remains dedicated to expanding its renewable energy portfolio and driving sustainability initiatives that align with India's vision of a green, self-reliant energy future.

To know more visit - lordsmark.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Barcelona vs Atalanta
100K+ searches
Brest vs Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Man City vs Club Brugge
50K+ searches
Federal Reserve interest rates
10K+ searches
Liverpool
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
ble="false" src="https://st1.latestly.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Teaser-4-150x150.jpg#thumbnail#150#150">
Elza Gonzalez

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Barcelona vs Atalanta
100K+ searches
Brest vs Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Man City vs Club Brugge
50K+ searches
Federal Reserve interest rates
10K+ searches
Liverpool
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel