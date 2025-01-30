Planning a wedding is an exciting time, and selecting the right day for your marriage is an essential part of the process. According to Hindu tradition, choosing an auspicious date, or "Shubh Muhurat," ensures a blessed and prosperous life together. For those planning to marry in 2025, the Hindu calendar offers numerous favorable wedding dates throughout the year. In this article, we bring you the marriage dates in 2025 Hindu calendar along with shubh vivah muhurat, auspicious wedding dates, important timings and other details you must know. Holi 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Choti Holi, Holika Dahan and Dhuleti: Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Celebrations Across India.

January 2025: A Perfect Start to the Year

January is a great month for a winter wedding, with ten auspicious dates available. You can choose from the following:

16th January 2025 (Thursday): 04:06 AM to 07:15 AM

17th January 2025 (Friday): 07:15 AM to 12:45 PM

18th January 2025 (Saturday): 02:51 PM to 01:16 AM (19th January)

19th January 2025 (Sunday): 01:58 AM to 07:14 AM (20th January)

20th January 2025 (Monday): 07:14 AM to 09:58 AM

21st January 2025 (Tuesday): 11:36 PM to 03:50 PM (22nd January)

23rd January 2025 (Thursday): 05:08 AM to 06:36 AM (24th January)

24th January 2025 (Friday): 07:25 PM to 07:07 AM (25th January)

26th January 2025 (Sunday): 03:34 PM to 07:12 AM (27th January)

27th January 2025 (Monday): 07:12 AM to 09:02 AM

February 2025: A Month Full of Love

February is the month of love, and it brings fourteen favorable wedding dates, including the romantic Valentine’s Day. The following dates are ideal for a wedding:

2nd February 2025 (Sunday): 09:14 AM to 07:08 AM (3rd February)

3rd February 2025 (Monday): 07:08 AM to 05:40 PM

6th February 2025 (Thursday): 07:29 PM to 07:06 AM (7th February)

7th February 2025 (Friday): 07:06 AM to 04:17 PM

12th February 2025 (Wednesday): 01:58 AM to 07:01 AM (13th February)

13th February 2025 (Thursday): 07:01 AM to 07:31 AM

14th February 2025 (Friday): 11:09 PM to 06:59 PM (15th February)

15th February 2025 (Saturday): 06:59 AM to 10:48 AM, 11:52 AM to 06:59 PM

16th February 2025 (Sunday): 06:59 AM to 08:06 AM

18th February 2025 (Tuesday): 09:52 AM to 06:56 AM (19th February)

19th February 2025 (Wednesday): 06:56 AM to 07:32 PM

21st February 2025 (Friday): 11:59 AM to 03:54 PM

23rd February 2025 (Sunday): 01:55 PM to 06:43 AM (24th February)

25th February 2025 (Tuesday): 08:15 AM to 06:31 PM

March 2025: A Spring Wedding to Remember

March brings a fresh start with five auspicious days for a wedding. Choose from the following dates:

1st March 2025 (Saturday): 11:22 AM to 06:45 AM (2nd March)

2nd March 2025 (Sunday): 06:45 AM to 01:14 AM (3rd March)

6th March 2025 (Thursday): 10:01 PM to 06:40 AM (7th March)

7th March 2025 (Friday): 06:40 AM to 11:32 PM

12th March 2025 (Wednesday): 08:43 AM to 04:05 AM (13th March)

April 2025: A Month of Renewal

April provides nine excellent dates for a wedding, perfect for celebrating new beginnings. Amavasya 2025 Dates and Tithi: Complete New Moon Calendar, Rituals and Other Important Details Dedicated to Ancestor Worship and Charity

14th April 2025 (Monday): 10:39 PM to 12:13 AM (15th April)

16th April 2025 (Wednesday): 12:19 AM to 05:54 PM (17th April)

18th April 2025 (Friday): 01:04 PM to 05:52 AM (19th April)

19th April 2025 (Saturday): 05:52 AM to 10:21 AM

20th April 2025 (Sunday): 11:48 AM to 05:50 AM (21st April)

21st April 2025 (Monday): 05:50 AM to 12:37 PM

25th April 2025 (Friday): 08:53 AM to 12:31 PM

29th April 2025 (Tuesday): 06:47 PM to 05:41 AM (30th April)

30th April 2025 (Wednesday): 05:41 AM to 12:02 PM

May 2025: A Bright and Beautiful Summer

May offers fifteen wonderful days for a wedding. The following dates are perfect for a wedding celebration:

1st May 2025 (Thursday): 11:23 AM to 02:21 PM

5th May 2025 (Monday): 08:29 PM to 05:36 AM (6th May)

6th May 2025 (Tuesday): 05:36 AM to 03:52 PM

8th May 2025 (Thursday): 12:29 PM to 01:57 PM (9th May)

10th May 2025 (Saturday): 03:15 PM to 04:01 AM (11th May)

14th May 2025 (Wednesday): 06:34 AM to 11:47 AM

15th May 2025 (Thursday): 04:02 AM to 05:30 AM (16th May)

16th May 2025 (Friday): 05:30 AM to 04:07 PM

17th May 2025 (Saturday): 05:44 PM to 05:29 AM (18th May)

18th May 2025 (Sunday): 05:29 AM to 06:52 PM

22nd May 2025 (Thursday): 01:12 AM to 05:26 AM (23rd May)

23rd May 2025 (Friday): 05:26 AM to 05:26 AM (24th May)

24th May 2025 (Saturday): 05:26 AM to 08:22 AM

27th May 2025 (Tuesday): 06:45 PM to 02:50 AM (28th May)

28th May 2025 (Wednesday): 05:25 AM to 07:09 PM

June 2025: A Hot Summer Wedding

June has five great days to get married, making it perfect for those who want a summer celebration:

2nd June 2025 (Monday): 08:21 AM to 08:34 PM

4th June 2025 (Wednesday): 08:29 AM to 05:23 AM (5th June)

5th June 2025 (Thursday): 05:23 AM to 09:14 AM

7th June 2025 (Saturday): 09:40 AM to 11:18 AM

8th June 2025 (Sunday): 12:18 PM to 12:42 PM

November 2025: A Fall Wedding to Remember

November offers fourteen dates that are perfect for a romantic fall wedding:

2nd November 2025 (Sunday): 11:11 PM to 06:34 AM (3rd November)

3rd November 2025 (Monday): 06:34 AM to 07:40 PM

6th November 2025 (Thursday): 03:28 PM to 06:37 AM (7th November)

8th November 2025 (Saturday): 07:32 AM to 10:02 PM

12th November 2025 (Wednesday): 12:51 PM to 06:42 AM (13th November)

13th November 2025 (Thursday): 06:42 AM to 07:38 PM

16th November 2025 (Sunday): 06:47 AM to 02:11 AM (17th November)

17th November 2025 (Monday): 05:01 AM to 06:46 AM (18th November)

18th November 2025 (Tuesday): 06:46 AM to 07:12 AM

21st November 2025 (Friday): 10:44 AM to 01:56 PM

22nd November 2025 (Saturday): 11:27 PM to 06:50 AM (23rd November)

23rd November 2025 (Sunday): 06:50 AM to 12:09 PM

25th November 2025 (Tuesday): 12:50 PM to 11:57 PM

30th November 2025 (Sunday): 07:12 AM to 06:56 AM (1st December)

December 2025: A Winter Wedding Wonderland

December offers three wonderful wedding dates, ideal for a winter wedding:

4th December 2025 (Thursday): 06:40 PM to 06:59 AM (5th December)

5th December 2025 (Friday): 06:59 AM to 07:00 AM (6th December)

6th December 2025 (Saturday): 07:00 AM to 08:48 AM

Choosing the right date for your wedding is essential for a happy and prosperous married life. With many favorable Shubh Muhurat days in 2025, you can select a date that fits your perfect wedding plans. From the chill of winter to the warmth of summer, there’s a perfect day waiting for you to tie the knot. Happy wedding planning!

