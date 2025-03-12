India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 12: As global beauty trends shift towards 'skinvestment', clean innovation, and sensorial self-care, Lotus Botanicals introduces a very innovative product, LuminaFresh Underarm Spray Serum. This next-gen, non-aerosol, alcohol-free alternative blends underarm brightening with odour defence in a single formula. Powered by 100% potent natural extracts, LuminaFresh delivers long-lasting freshness while supporting skin health, offering a gentler, smarter upgrade to conventional deodorants.

"Gentle on underarms, tough on odour", this product embodies Lotus Botanicals' commitment to #BeautyInBalance, ensuring a harmonious blend of nature and science. The launch of LuminaFresh Underarm Spray Serum aligns perfectly with this philosophy, offering consumers a clean, effective, and skin-friendly alternative to traditional deodorants.

Traditional deodorants laden with alcohol, synthetic fragrances, and harsh chemicals are being left behind for their irritation-prone, moisture-stripping formulas. But LuminaFresh Underarm Spray Serum offers an easy-to-use spray format. Infused with potent botanical ingredients, it effectively lightens, refreshes, and combats odour while keeping your underarms healthy and irritation-free.

Priced at Rs445, each variant is tailored to offer a unique sensory experience. The Aqua & Mint variant delivers a refreshing, cooling sensation that keeps you fresh all day. Raspberry & Strawberry provides antioxidant-rich nourishment with a delightful fruity aroma, while Witch Hazel & Chamomile soothes and calms, making it ideal for sensitive skin.

Nitin Passi, Chairman & Managing Director, Lotus Botanicals, commented: "Beauty and personal care have evolved beyond function. They're about smarter choices, skin-intuitive formulas, and multi-tasking performance. Millennial and Gen Z consumers demand seek fresh, clean, and conscious solutions that sync with their lifestyle transcending 'quick fix' formulas. The alcohol-laden deodorant era is fading, replaced by high-performance, skin-loving sensorial innovation. LuminaFresh is a breakthrough innovation, reducing underarm pigmentation, controlling odour, and providing all-day freshness in one effortless spritz. This is the future-forward personal care revolution--cleaner, smarter, and built for today."

Lotus Botanicals is partnering with dermatologists to debunk the deo myth! Underarm care isn't restricted to merely odour control; it's about skin health and biome-friendly freshness while reducing underarm darkness. Consumer trials validate that 98% of users saw visible improvements in odour control, skin texture, and even tone with continued use. As functional body care emerges as a beauty power category, Lotus Botanicals stays ahead with skin-smart, sustainability-driven formulations that deliver freshness with benefits.

LuminaFresh Underarm Spray Serum is available on leading e-commerce platforms and the brand's official website.

About Lotus Botanicals

Lotus Botanicals is dedicated to natural, effective skincare, creating products that are gentle and innovative, using pure potent plant extracts. With a commitment to sustainability and skin wellness, Lotus Botanicals continues to push boundaries in personal care, empowering consumers with safer, more effective solutions.

