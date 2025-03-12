Mumbai, March 12: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has given his own hilarious spin to the never-ending about “insider and outsider” conversation and said that he is very “happy to be entitled” to his own thoughts. Karan took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a selfie from the business class of the airplane along with the picture he wrote a tongue in cheek comment about the “insider and outsider” debate that often takes place in Bollywood.

“Living on a plane… What a privilege to be an outsider from the plane and an insider to the warmth of my hotel room. I am so happy to be entitled to my own thoughts and cut of from WHYFI,” he wrote. On March 10, Karan talked about stepping into the Punjabi cinema with Gippy Grewal's much-awaited drama, "Akaal", which will be the first Punjabi film to be released in Hindi in cinemas worldwide. Bombay HC Rules in Favour of Karan Johar, Prohibits Release of ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’.

He wrote: "It gives me so much pride to have Dharma Productions associating with the legendary & accomplished Gippy Grewal to mark our first foray into Punjabi cinema. Akaal not only represents the culture & history of Punjab but I am positive it will resonate on a deeper level with the entirety of India and beyond. Which is why we are even prouder to present Akaal being the first Punjabi film to be released in Hindi in cinemas worldwide...so that the magic of cinema continues to conquer beyond borders." IIFA Awards 2025: Karan Johar Shares Secret Behind Stunning Weight Loss.

Highlighting his primary association with Punjabi heartthrob Gippy Grewal, Karan Johar added, "@gippygrewal, here’s to a start of a great partnership and hope we continue to meet where cinema begins! Akaal releasing in cinema worldwide on 10th April, 2025 in Punjabi & Hindi." Gippy Grewal has not only starred in "Akaal" but has also directed and written the project. The film will also see Nimrat Khaira, Apinderdeep Singh, Mita Vashisht, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Nikitin Dheer, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Shinda Grewal, Ekom Grewal, and Jaggi Singh in prominent roles.

