Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 21: L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), announced the launch of PLxAI, the Company's proprietary GenAI-based framework to accelerate the Product Development Life Cycle for its global clients across Mobility, Sustainability, and Tech. Developed by vastly experienced PDLC SMEs, the framework uses a combination of Generative AI & Conventional AI to provide a one-stop shop to develop scalable and reusable solutions across all PDLC stages, ranging from concept design to aftermarket services support.

It incorporates advanced features like capturing and leveraging existing knowledge, including organizational and tribal knowledge, to deliver context-aware insights that enhance and optimize product engineering.

PLxAI integrates smart prompting and contextual intelligence, enhancing product engineering from concept and design to validation and aftermarket support. To date, the LTTS team has already deployed over 36 use cases across various life cycle stages (in various stages of deployment), and an additional 35 use cases are in design phase across:

- Concept Design: Innovation assistant for competitive benchmarking and technology scouting,

- Component Design: Design assistant for generating specifications, diagrams, and calculations,

- Validation Planning: Automated creation of Design Validation Plans and DFMEA templates,

- Failure Mode Analysis: Customizable FMEA generation using organizational templates,

- Digital Twin Integration: Supports physical and virtual testing workflows, and

- Agentic Workflows: Proactive agents that automate multi-step engineering tasks.

Speaking on the occasion, Alind Saxena, President & Executive Director - Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services Limited observed, "This is a proud milestone for Team LTTS. The development of PLxAI by our in-house AI experts is a testimony to LTTS' engineering and technology capabilities. It reaffirms our deep commitment toward driving global client success across Mobility, Sustainability and Tech leveraging the power of AI and Gen-AI based offerings. The enthusiasm from our global clients has been remarkable, with deployments already underway across multiple domains."

By accelerating the rate of innovation and optimizing costs across product development, PLxAI promises to be a transformative offering, poised to redefine how businesses approach product development, unlocking new pathways for growth and efficiency.

