Jalandhar, August 21: The Punjab State Women Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the Uppal Farm Girl Viral Leaked Video case, where a 19-year-old woman from Jalandhar was allegedly drugged, raped and filmed by two men, with the explicit videos later shared on social media. Commission chairperson Raj Lalli Gill strongly condemned the incident, calling it “extremely shameful” and stressed that the accused must not be spared under any circumstances. The commission has directed the police to submit a detailed investigation report by August 22, 2025, warning that it will directly intervene if swift action is not taken.

According to the FIR, the two accused — an 18-year-old youth and his 19-year-old friend — allegedly drugged the survivor on multiple occasions before sexually assaulting her and recording objectionable content. The youth, who was engaged to the survivor last year, reportedly introduced her to his friend after their engagement. The survivor alleged that the duo repeatedly laced her drinks with sedatives and raped her while filming the acts. After she broke off ties with the accused in February this year, he allegedly began threatening her and uploaded explicit videos online. Sangli Shocker: Kin Allege Gang-Rape, Blackmail After 16-Year-Old Girl Found Hanging at Home in Maharashtra; 4 Arrested.

Both accused belong to well-to-do agricultural families in Jalandhar’s rural belt. The shocking revelation came to light after the survivor spoke in interviews to a digital news channel, accusing police of inaction despite her earlier complaints. Following widespread outrage, the Jalandhar Rural police registered an FIR under charges of rape and circulation of obscene content, though arrests are yet to be made. Pune Techie Rape Case: Woman’s Anger Over Forced Sex by Friend Led to False Accusation, Police Reveal.

Gill emphasised that ensuring justice for the survivor is the commission’s priority, demanding immediate arrests. The case has sparked public anger in Punjab, raising serious questions over police response and highlighting the urgent need for strict action against those behind the Uppal Farm Girl Viral Leaked Video case.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

