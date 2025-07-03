LUX&EASY Leads the Way as Greece Emerges as a Global Hotspot for Golden Visa Investment

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 3: A growing number of Indian families are turning their attention to Greece, attracted by its Golden Visa program and the opportunity to secure European residency through minimal investment and maximum flexibility. As global mobility and strategic wealth planning take center stage, Greece is quickly establishing itself as a preferred second-home destination for high-net-worth individuals from India.

The Greek Golden Visa program, introduced in 2013, allows non-EU nationals to obtain a five-year renewable residence permit by investing a minimum of EUR250,000 in real estate. With one of the lowest investment thresholds in Europe, no requirement to reside in Greece, and extends residency rights to the entire family--including dependent parents and children under 21--the program offers a compelling combination of accessibility and long-term value.

Indian investors are increasingly drawn to Greece not just for its location and lifestyle, but for its role as a gateway to the European Union. The visa offers unrestricted travel across the 27 Schengen countries, and serves as a base for education access, tax planning, and eventual citizenship eligibility after seven years of legal residency.

As demand rises, real estate developers in Greece are tailoring properties to suit Indian buyer preferences, offering larger living spaces, rental potential, and proximity to international schools. Companies like LUX&EASY are playing a central role in this transition, with thoughtfully designed residential projects such as Afea Residence in Aegina and Metropolis and Vivere Residences in Athens. These developments blend modern aesthetics, energy efficiency, and lifestyle convenience, making them well-suited for Indian families planning across generations.

India now ranks among the top 10 countries investing in the Greek Golden Visa program, reflecting a broader trend of global-minded investors seeking stable, flexible residency options. As other European countries introduce stricter regulations around investment migration, Greece's consistent, transparent, and investor-friendly approach continues to position it as a frontrunner for cross-border residency planning.

About LUX&EASY

LUX&EASY is a leading Greece-based real estate developer focused on creating smart, sustainable, and globally appealing residential communities. With a strong emphasis on design, compliance, and long-term value, LUX&EASY serves a growing base of international investors seeking high-quality properties in Greece's most promising urban and coastal locations.

