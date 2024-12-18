Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has started an amnesty scheme for interest and penalty waivers for the pending liabilities under GST between 2017 and 2020, the three financial years.

Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister, informed the legislative assembly on Wednesday in Nagpur the amnesty scheme for the penalty and interest waiver for the pending liabilities is of financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019 -20.

Those who pay the dues between November 1, 2024, and March 31, 2024, would be eligible for the benefits under the amnesty scheme.

The government of Maharashtra has received 1.14 lakh applications for this interest and penalty waiver scheme.

The total amount included under this scheme is Rs 54000 crores which includes Rs 27,000 crores as actual dues and the rest are interest and penalties levied on the dues.

The state GST department has sent about 80,000 letters to the GST payees so that they are aware of this amnesty scheme of the Maharashtra government.

According to previous experiences from such amnesty schemes, the government expects 20 per cent of the disputed amount to be deposited with the government under the amnesty scheme.

So out of Rs 27,000 core pending GST govt expects recovery of Rs 5500 crores to Rs 6000 crores which will be equally divided between state and central government, Ajit Pawar told the house (ANI)

