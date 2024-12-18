Arsenal will enter their mid-week encounter in the Carabao Cup 2024-25 as they will take on Crystal Palace at home. Arsenal are not having the best of Premier League season as they are on the third position after Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League 2024-25 table. They dropped points in the last game week against Everton. Arsenal has not been the best attacking side in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 as they got shut out by Everton and now Liverpool has the opportunity to break a gap of nine points between them and Arsenal with a game in hand. Although in Carabao Cup, Arsenal have crushed Bolton Wanderers 5-1 in round three before seeing off Preston North End 3-0 in October, and goals have not been hard to come by. Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2024–25 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch English League Cup Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are in a good run of form. After losing against Fulham, they have been on a five-match unbeaten streak with their last two games being a 2-2 draw against Manchester City and a 3-1 win against Brighton. They are the more in-form side entering the tie and with the second leg being at their home, they will try to make their most out of the match at the Emirates Stadium. Although, unlike Gunners, the Eagles have had to navigate their way past a top-flight opponent to make it to the quarterfinals, stunning Unai Emery's Aston Villa 2-1 in the West Midlands in round four after previously eliminating Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Lineups Predicted Playing XI for Carabao Cup 2024-25

For Arsenal, doubts persist over the availability of Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko, neither of whom were fit to face Everton. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are out with knee injuries. Fringe players such as Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior are likely to feature with Kieran Tierney likely to get some game time. For Crystal Palace, Neither Joel Ward nor Adam Wharton were in the squad for the Brighton victory, the latter had a small setback following surgery, but the pair have not been ruled out of the quarter-final just yet. Vinicius Jr, Toni Kroos, Lamine Yamal and Other Stars Named in The Best FIFA Men's 11 for 2024.

Arsenal Predicted Starting Lineup:

David Raya, Jurien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney, Ethan Nwaneri, Jorginho, Mikel Merino, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting Lineup:

Matthew Turner, Marc Guehi, Trevor Chalobah, Maxence Lacroix, Daniel Munoz, Will Hughes, Jefferson Lerma, Tyrick Mitchell, Ismaila Sarr, Eberechi Eze, Eddie Nketiah

