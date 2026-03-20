Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.) Vice Chancellor, MAHE, inaugurates the launch of the MAHE Agentic Intelligent Console (MAGIC) with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp at Manipal on 20 March

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], March 20: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, today announced the launch of MAGIC (MAHE Agentic Intelligent Console), a major step in its digital transformation journey designed to introduce AI-powered agentic systems across both academic and administrative ecosystems of the university. The launch of MAHE MAGIC marks a significant milestone in MAHE's technology-driven evolution. The MAGIC platform represents the university's transition from traditional reactive digital systems to proactive AI-enabled systems, enabling automation, intelligent insights, and improved decision-making for faculty, students, and administrators. The initiative builds on MAHE's digital transformation program initiated in 2023 to modernise institutional processes and services.

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The initiative is being implemented by Manipal Academy of Higher Education in collaboration with leading global technology partners, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Deloitte, PwC, and Hitachi.

Senior leadership from MAHE, technology partners, faculty representatives, and administrative teams participated in the initiative rollout and strategic discussions around the adoption of AI-driven platforms in higher education.

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MAGIC is designed to introduce intelligent AI agents across critical university functions. The system will initially deploy five AI agents within the Student Life Cycle Management (SLCM) platform, enabling automated support for routine academic processes such as timetable creation, attendance management, exam planning, and performance insights. Beyond academics, AI agents will also transform operational workflows across admissions, procurement, finance, HR, and support services, helping reduce processing time, improve efficiency, and enhance user experience.

The platform will also introduce research-support agents capable of scanning academic databases, summarising literature, and suggesting citations, enabling researchers to focus on innovation rather than administrative tasks.

"In addition, AI-driven systems will support prospective students by streamlining admissions and application processing, and offering selective candidate issuance within minutes." AI-powered support agents will also provide 24/7 assistance, reducing wait times and improving response efficiency.

MAHE plans to deploy more than 50 AI agents across academic and administrative functions over the next two years, creating an integrated AI ecosystem within the university.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M D Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.), Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, "MAGIC represents a transformative step in our digital evolution. By integrating agentic AI across our academic and administrative ecosystems, we aim to create a proactive and intelligent university environment where technology supports both educators and learners in achieving excellence."

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, South Asia at Salesforce, said, "The integration of AI agents within higher education institutions like MAHE showcases the potential of intelligent digital platforms to transform learning, research, and institutional operations. We are proud to support MAHE in building an AI-driven ecosystem that empowers students, faculty, and administrators."

Ashwin Ballal, Leader, Deloitte India, said, "MAHE's MAGIC initiative represents a forward-looking step in the digital evolution of higher education institutions. By integrating agentic AI into core academic and administrative systems, MAHE is building a scalable, intelligent ecosystem that enhances efficiency, decision-making, and the user experience for students, faculty, and administrators. We are proud to support MAHE in this transformative journey."

With the launch of MAGIC, MAHE is strengthening its position as a technology-driven global university, advancing towards a future where AI, automation, and emerging technologies such as quantum computing will play a central role in higher education.

The initiative reinforces MAHE's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and enhanced academic experiences, enabling students and faculty to collaborate with intelligent systems and shaping a new model for digitally empowered universities.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education:

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University, offering over 400 specialisations across Health Sciences, Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences, and Technology & Science. MAHE operates through its constituent institutions across campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai.

Renowned for its academic excellence, world-class infrastructure, and impactful research contributions, MAHE has earned strong national and international recognition. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, conferred MAHE with the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE continues to be a preferred destination for students seeking a transformative learning experience and vibrant campus life, as well as for national and multinational organisations seeking top talent.

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