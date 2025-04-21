NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 21: A grand celebration of Indian classical dance took center stage with 'Manch Pravesh' - the debut Kathak performance of Mamta Farsaiya - enthralling audiences with its grace and tradition. The event was held at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre. It was graced by the presence of Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament from Gautam Buddh Nagar and former Union Minister who attended as the Chief Guest.

A disciple of Vidushi Saraswati Sen - the senior-most student of the late Padma Vibhushan Pt. Birju Maharaj Ji, Mamta beautifully carried forward the legacy of the guru-shishya tradition. Her performance was a heartfelt tribute to the classical art form and a major milestone in her dance journey. The evening commenced with a traditional Ganesh Vandana, setting a spiritual tone for the performances that followed. Mamta presented a series of emotive and technically rich Kathak compositions, blending rhythm (laya), beat (taal), and expression (bhav) with finesse. Each segment was met with resounding applause from an appreciative audience, creating an electrifying ambience throughout the auditorium.

Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament from Gautam Buddh Nagar and former Union Minister stated, "Indian classical arts are an intrinsic part of our cultural heritage. Mamta's performance today was not just a display of skill but also of devotion and discipline. Her journey is inspiring, and I commend her commitment to preserving this rich tradition."

Expressing her heartfelt emotions post-performance, Mamta Farsaiya said, "This was my first experience on a professional stage, and it felt like a dream come true. Kathak is the soul of my existence, and the warmth and appreciation I received today will remain etched in my heart forever."

The event was attended by an esteemed gathering, including Rajesh Bhardwaj, Chairman of Wheelchair Cricket India Association, celebrated artists, gurus, and cultural patrons from Delhi-NCR. The audience unanimously hailed Mamta as a promising new talent in the Indian classical dance community and extended their best wishes for her future endeavours.

