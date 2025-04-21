Mumbai, April 21: Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma surpassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart batter Virat Kohli on Sunday to become the player with the most 'Player of the Match' (POTM) awards in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. Rohit Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli for Most Player of the Match Awards in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat During MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

AB de Villiers

AB De Villiers 360 Degree Shot (Photo Credit: Twitter/@Hriday1812)

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter AB de Villiers has won 25 Player of the Match awards in his 184 IPL matches.

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle (Photo credit: Instagram @bluejays)

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Chris Gayle has managed to win 22 Player of the Match awards in 142 matches of his IPL career.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma. (Photo credits: X/@IPL)

Former Mumbai Indians skipper has won 20 Player of the Match awards in his 264 IPL games he has played so far in his career.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Photo- X/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart batter Virat Kohli has won 19 Player of the Match awards in his 260 IPL matches. Virat Kohli Surprised After Receiving Man of the Match Award in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Match, Says ‘Should Go to Devdutt Padikkal; Don’t Know Why Given to Me’.

MS Dhoni & David Warner

MS Dhoni (Photo credit: X @ChennaiIPL)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stand-in captain MS Dhoni and former IPL winner David Warner are two more players who have made their name in the list by winning the award 18 times each.