Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19: MANA Projects, a leading name in Bengaluru's real estate sector, announced the launch of its latest residential project, MANA Cresta. Registered under RERA with the number PRM/KA/RERA/, this upscale development in Chikkanayaknahalli, just 1.2 km off Sarjapur Road, blends modern living with nature-inspired architecture, offering a lifestyle that balances comfort and functionality.

MANA Cresta stands as a demonstration of MANA Projects' commitment to reimagining urban living, offering residents a unique living experience that combines contemporary design with traditions. The project's carefully chosen amenities and architecture, which draw inspiration from nature, are meant to raise the living standards of its occupants while offering peaceful living in the middle of Bangalore's IT corridor.

Covering 2.45 acres, MANA Cresta features four towers with G+7 and G+8 buildings, offering 180 premium apartments designed for a spacious and comfortable lifestyle. The project includes 2 BHK, 2.5 BHK, and 3 BHK apartments, with prices starting from Rs. 1.27 Crore. Each apartment offers Vastu-aligned areas that support balance and well-being, all while emanating modern sophistication and remaining firmly grounded in time-honored customs. Rera no: PRM/KA/RERA/1251/446/PR/161224/007303

"At MANA Projects, we believe in crafting living spaces that transcend the ordinary," said Mr. D Kishore Reddy, CMD MANA Projects. "MANA Cresta exemplifies our dedication to creating homes where modern elegance blends seamlessly with timeless tradition, crafting spaces filled with beauty and serenity. Our vision extends beyond construction; we are shaping a lifestyle that embraces innovation while staying true to the values our residents cherish. Every element of MANA Cresta, from its Vastu-compliant designs to its state-of-the-art amenities, has been thoughtfully crafted to deliver a living experience that is in harmony with nature."

The terracotta-toned homes in the project have wavy balconies that radiate modern beauty, giving it a distinctive architectural style. Room arrangements with a Vastu influence are harmonious and pleasing to both traditional and modern tastes. At MANA Cresta, the natural world is a partner in daily living rather than merely a picturesque setting. The project's design concept, centered around curvilinear architecture and lush landscaped greenery, fosters a seamless connection with the environment. From sunrise to sunset views, residents will enjoy the ideal fusion of contemporary elegance and the peacefulness of nature, creating a tranquil haven in the middle of the busy metropolis. MANA Cresta further enriches life by incorporating active and passive zones for all age groups, offering vibrant spaces for recreation and relaxation that unite like-minded individuals in a thriving community.

Key Amenities and Features:

- 30+ high-end features are available, such as social pods, a basketball court, a play area for kids, a rooftop swimming pool, and a serene tree court.

- A G+3 clubhouse is created as a gathering place for people to relax and socialize.

- Features that promote sustainability include solar-powered EV charging stations and eco-friendly materials.

- Provision for landscaped balconies and square-shaped, Vastu-compliant floor plan with no dead space, ensuring optimal utility and harmony.

- Unobstructed sunrise and sunset views from large windows offer a tranquil living experience.

- Only 6 flats per floor, served by 2 lifts for enhanced convenience and privacy.

The project's location in the IT Corridor provides easy access to major schools, colleges, tech parks, malls, shopping centers, and hospitals. With units starting at Rs. 1.3 crore. The project is an appealing choice for individuals and families looking for premium yet reasonably priced living in one of Bangalore's most thriving localities.

MANA, founded in 2000 by D. Kishore Reddy, has evolved over the past two decades to become a revolutionary force in the real estate market. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company is expanding across business verticals, including property development and construction.

With a commitment to green living, MANA has built a wealth of expertise in design, construction, and development, spanning across a spectrum of premium and luxury homes. The company's mission is to provide future-forward living that blends nature with dream spaces, using imagination to engineer homes for the next generation of homebuyers.

MANA's tagline, 'Live Brilliantly', encapsulates the company's multidisciplinary approach to design, blending tomorrow's technologies with today's reality. With more than 8 million sq. ft developed to date, MANA consistently delivers innovative, high-quality homes that exceed customer expectations.

