Mumbai, December 19: Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were part of a NASA mission to the International Space Station (ISS) when unexpected complications arose, preventing their timely return. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore travelled to the International Space Station (ISS) in June this year for a scheduled eight-day mission, which was later extended due to a fault in the spacecraft. As the whole world awaits Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's return, check the newly revised schedule prepared by NASA.

A short stay turned out to be a months-long ordeal when the Boeing Starliner capsule they arrived on was deemed unfit to return them to Earth. However, issues with the spacecraft’s propulsion system forced a change of plans. NASA later decided to bring the Starliner back uncrewed. Wilmore and Williams were then planned to return in February 2025 on a SpaceX mission. But new delays mean they will stay in space for at least nine months. Sunita Williams, Barry Butch Wilmore To Remain Stuck in Space Until at Least March 2025 As NASA Again Delays Crew-10 Launch, Know Why.

When Will Sunita Williams Return to the Earth?

NASA announced on Wednesday, December 18, that the return of astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to Earth will be postponed until at least late March 2025. The two astronauts, along with astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, will return as part of the upcoming Crew-10 mission, which is now scheduled to launch in late March. However, NASA did not mention a specific date for the astronauts' return. Sunita Williams and Don Pettit Celebrate Christmas in Space: NASA Astronauts Pose for Holiday Portrait Aboard the ISS and Spread Festive Cheer (View Picture).

The new Dragon spacecraft will be ready by January 2025. Originally set to launch in February, the mission’s departure was delayed to allow additional time for processing a new Dragon spacecraft. The delay ensures that all necessary preparations are completed for the safe return of the astronauts after their extended stay on the International Space Station.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2024 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).