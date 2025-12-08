NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 8: Nippon Paint India, one of the country's fastest-growing paint and coatings companies, and part of the NIPSEA Group and a subsidiary of Nippon Paint Holdings, Japan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Titus as President - Decorative Business, effective December 1, 2025. In this role, Mr. Mark will spearhead the growth, strategy, and execution of the decorative coatings business across India, reporting directly to Mr. Sharad Malhotra, Managing Director, Nippon Paint India Group.

Mr. Mark succeeds Mr. Mahesh S. Anand and takes the helm at a time when India is a key growth market for the company. With its youthful population and strong demand for home renovation and infrastructure development, the Indian decorative paints market presents significant opportunities for Nippon Paint India.

With over two decades of experience, Mark Titus is a seasoned marketing and business leader with a strong background across diverse industries including FMCG, beverages, and the paints and waterproofing sector. His exposure to fast-moving consumer categories has equipped him with deep expertise in brand strategy, consumer insights, and impactful market execution. At Nippon Paint India, he has been instrumental in shaping the brand's decorative business by expanding market presence, driving category leadership through differentiated offerings, and enhancing digital engagement across channels. Known for his strategic acumen, collaborative leadership, and focus on talent development, Mark has fostered a culture of efficiency and empowerment that consistently delivers strong results in a highly competitive market. Widely recognized as a disruptive marketer and brand builder, he continues to apply cross-industry learnings to accelerate brand growth, strengthen market leadership, and drive innovative business outcomes.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Sharad Malhotra, Managing Director, Nippon Paint India Group, said, "We are delighted to appoint Mr. Mark Titus to this key leadership role. Mark has been pivotal in shaping the brand's decorative business trajectory through his strong leadership and ability to translate market insights into impactful growth strategies. He will play a vital role in driving Nippon Paint's journey of sustainable and profitable expansion, strengthening our brand presence, innovation, and market footprint in India."

On assuming his new role, Mr. Mark Titus said, "I'm truly privileged to take on the responsibility of leading Nippon Paint India's decorative division at this defining moment. With India emerging as a dynamic market for interiors, refurbishments, and new developments, my focus will be on working closely with our teams, channel partners, and consumers to enhance our portfolio, create meaningful brand experiences, and drive long-term value for all stakeholders."

In his capacity as President - Decorative Business, Mark Titus will lead the decorative business strategy across product, channel, digital, and brand platforms in India. He will focus on driving innovation, strengthening partner networks, and enhancing the value chain through sustainable and efficient practices. By leveraging Nippon Paint's global technologies and market expertise, Mark aims to deliver distinctive value and accelerate growth in the decorative segment.

With this leadership transition, Nippon Paint India reaffirms its commitment to being a growth leader in the domestic decorative paints industry continuously investing in innovation, consumer engagement, and market-relevant solutions, while fostering a sustainable and inclusive business ecosystem across India.

