The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court acquitted Malayalam star Dileep in the 2017 actor assault case. The court found him not guilty of all the charges on Monday (December 8). However, six other accused, including Sunil NS (Puslan Suni), were convicted. Hours after the decision was announced, multilingual singer Chinmayi Sripada, who has never shied from speaking up her mind, shared a cryptic post on social media expressing her disappointment with the verdict. ‘The Cooked Up Story of Police Failed’: Actor Dileep on Acquittal in Kerala Actress Abduction Case.

Chinmayi Sripada Reacts to Dileep’s Acquittal in 2017 Sexual Assault Case?

Hours after Mollywood star Dileep was acquitted in the 2017 Kerala sexual assault case, singer Chainmayi Sripada took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a cryptic note. She wrote, "Wow. Just Wow." The post came after the singer earlier posted that she will be standing with the victim in the case, irrespective of the verdict given by the court.

Chinmayi Sripada’s Cryptic Note After Dileep’s Acquittal in Sexual Assault Case

Wow. Just. Wow. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 8, 2025

She has also been reposting several posts calling out the court's decision to let go of Dileep in the case. One of her reposted posts read: "This man ordered the rape of an actress as revenge to humiliate her, had it videotaped, was seen watching it, threatened the police, tampered with evidence was let go. Nothing will change this truth. Kerala has been forever changed for better because the victim stood up."

Dileep Mentions Ex-Wife Manju Warrier After Acquittal in Assault Case

After the verdict was delivered by a special court on Monday, ending a nearly nine-year-long battle, Dileep publicly reacted to it for the first time. The actor thanked his supporters and alleged that the case against him was initiated on the basis of a statement made by his former wife and Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, who was a close friend of the victim.

He said, "Everything started when Manju said it was a conspiracy. A senior police officer and his associated then implemented things. The police made a false story by gathering the main accsued and his associates in jail. Later, the media was used to spread the fase stoy on scoial media. The false story craeted by the police failed in the court. The conspiracy was made to destroy my career, image and life."

Parvathy, Ramya Nambeesan and Rima Kallingal Extend Their Support to Victim

Apart from Chinmayi Sripada, Malayalam actresses Parvathy Thiruvothu and Rima Kallingal, who have been vocal about such issues on social media, extended their solidarity to the victim in the sexual assault case following the court’s verdict. Parvathy took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Justice what? And nw we watch a carefully crafted screenplay unfold so cruelly now." Rima Kallingal also showed her support by sharing a photo of a woman holding a banner with the words "Avalkoppam". She captioned her post, "Always. More stronger than ever. now." Dileep Acquitted in 2017 Kerala Actress Abduction Case: Ernakulam Court Ends Eight-Year Trial.

Parvathy Thiruvothu Reacts to Dileep’s Acquittal in Sexual Assault Case

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Rima Kallingal’s Reaction to Court’s Verdict on Dileep’s Actress Assault Case

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rima (@rimakallingal)

Dileep Work Front

Dileep, who was last seen in the family drama Prince and Family, next has the highly anticipated film Bha Bha Ba. The Malayalam action comedy directed by Dhananjay Shankar also stars Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan in key roles. Bha Bha Ba is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 18, 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X account of Chinmayi Sripada, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rima Kallingal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2025 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).