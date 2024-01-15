BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 15: Maxposure Limited IPO's anchor investor portion gets 100% subscription from marquee investors, in anchor investor bidding. Institutional investors, namely India Ahead Venture Fund, Tano Investment Opportunities Fund, Minerva Emerging Opportunities Fund Limited, Eminence Global Fund Pcc - Eubilia and Capital Partners Fund I have secured stakes in Maxposure Limited's upcoming IPO, scheduled to open on January 15, 2024 and close on January 17th, 2024. Moreover, distinguished institutional investors, including India Ahead Venture Fund, Wallfort Financial Services Limited, and Finavenue Capital Trust-Finavenue Growth Fund, have already executed strategic Pre-IPO placements in the company in November 2023. Prakash Johari, the Chief Executive Officer of Maxposure Limited, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the strategic collaboration with marquee investors ahead of the IPO. Johari highlighted the significance of having India Ahead Venture Fund, Tano Investment Opportunities Fund, Minerva Emerging Opportunities Fund Limited, Eminence Global Fund Pcc - Eubilia and Capital Partners Fund I as anchor investors, considering it as a testament of Maxposure's potential for expansive growth and its proven capability to develop technology-driven innovations. The anchor and pre-IPO investments in Maxposure Limited, supported by seasoned industry experts and underpinned by their long-term commitment to the company, will provide strategic mentorship and guidance to Maxposure's management to navigate the company along a robust growth trajectory and foster value creation for all stakeholders. The company says its leadership remains dedicated to delivering exceptional value to both stakeholders and investors. The IPO signifies Maxposure Limited's journey towards broader horizons and enhanced opportunities. With the support of high-value investors, Maxposure Limited is poised for continued success in the ever-evolving landscape of media and entertainment. Maxposure Limited, a pioneering force in the new-age media and entertainment industry, is gearing up for a significant milestone with its upcoming IPO. According to the RHP filed with NSE Emerge, 61,40,000 equity shares are offered and the price band is set at Rs. 31 to Rs. 33 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 4,000 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs. 1,24,000 (Lower Price Band). GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Maxposure IPO, Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar for the issue. Incorporated in 2006, Maxposure Limited is one of the few companies in India that offers 360-degree services across multiple content distribution platforms. The company's innovative and diverse service portfolio and result oriented strategies have aided in curating an industry-wide client selection across various geographies. Maxposure Limited has been associated with aviation and travel industry leaders, including IndiGo, Air India, Gulf Air, Air Arabia, Incredible India, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Ministry of External Affairs, Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, the Taj Group of Hotels to name a few. The company has developed a Wireless Streaming Server ("WMS") known as AeroHub WMS, which enables around 100 devices (phones, tablets, laptops) to stream content onboard aircrafts at high speed at a reduced cost as compared to traditional inflight screens. Also, as a part of its content marketing expertise, and to cater customers globally, the company offers content services in over 21 foreign and regional languages, including German, Russian, Arabic, Portuguese, Japanese, Chinese, French, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, etc. Here are key things to know about the Maxposure Ltd. IPO: Issue Dates: The IPO opens for public subscription on January 15th, 2024 and will close on January 17th, 2024. The basis of allotment of shares will be fixed on January 18th, 2024 and initiation of refunds will take place on January 19th, 2024. The shares of Maxposure Limited will be listed on January 22nd at NSE Emerge platform.

Also Read | PKL 2023-24: ‘Feels Great’ Bengal Warriors’ Captain Maninder Singh Looks Back at Competing in 1st and 1000th Pro Kabaddi League Matches.

Price Bands: Rs. 31 to Rs. 33 per equity share offered. IPO share reservations: Not more than 50% of the Net Issue will be allocated on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers ("QIBs") including Anchor, and not less than 15% of the Net Offer will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Non- Institutional Investors and not less than 35% of the Net Offer will be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors. Lot size: The market lot size is 4,000 Equity shares. The minimum investment for retail investor for one lot is Rs. 1,24,000 (Lower Price Band). Link for RHP filed with Exchange: https://maxposuremedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Maxposure_Limited_RHP.pdf

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Also Read | Makar Sankranti 2024 Mehndi Designs: Beautiful Mehndi Patterns To Apply on Front and Back Hands To Celebrate Uttarayan (Watch Videos).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)