VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 31: Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the appointment of Dr. Tapan Sahoo as the Head of Digital Enterprise (DE) and Information & Cyber Security, effective April 1, 2025. The company's board of directors has approved this strategic move to accelerate digital transformation and technology innovation, reinforcing its commitment to staying at the forefront of automotive advancements.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly: CM Rekha Gupta to Table CAG Report on Air Pollution on April 1.

As digitalization continues to reshape industries, Maruti Suzuki recognizes the need to integrate cutting-edge technology into its operations. In his new role, Dr. Sahoo will spearhead the company's digital enterprise initiatives, overseeing key areas such as technology strategy, cybersecurity, and advanced data-driven solutions. His leadership will be instrumental in implementing state-of-the-art digital frameworks to enhance both customer experience and operational efficiency.

A crucial aspect of his role will be the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into Maruti Suzuki's business processes. These technologies will be leveraged to improve data analysis, automate operations, and refine predictive maintenance systems. Additionally, Dr. Sahoo will focus on fostering collaborations with startups, technology firms, and academic institutions to drive innovation within the automotive sector.

Also Read | Gwalior: Woman Doctor's Body Found Hanging in GRMC Hostel Room Under Mysterious Circumstances, Family Raises Questions.

The growing importance of cybersecurity in today's digital landscape has made it a priority for leading corporations. Under Dr. Sahoo's leadership, Maruti Suzuki will strengthen its cybersecurity frameworks to protect sensitive data, mitigate cyber risks, and ensure compliance with global security standards. His role will involve the development of robust security protocols to safeguard customer and business information against emerging cyber threats.

This appointment aligns with Maruti Suzuki's broader strategy to integrate digital transformation across its business verticals. The company has been investing in smart manufacturing, data analytics, and connected vehicle technologies to redefine mobility solutions in India. With a strong focus on innovation, the company aims to enhance vehicle connectivity, improve user interfaces, and introduce intelligent automation in its production processes.

The decision to appoint a dedicated head for Digital Enterprise and Cybersecurity reflects Maruti Suzuki's proactive approach to technological advancement. By harnessing the power of AI, ML, and other digital tools, the company is poised to drive efficiency, improve customer engagement, and maintain its competitive edge in the automotive industry.

As the industry transitions towards electric and autonomous vehicles, Maruti Suzuki's focus on digital transformation will play a critical role in shaping the future of mobility in India. With this leadership change, the company is reinforcing its vision of becoming a technology-driven automaker that meets evolving consumer expectations.

With this new leadership structure, Maruti Suzuki is set to continue its journey toward a smarter, safer, and more connected automotive ecosystem.

Tags: Maruti Suzuki India, Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, AI, ML, Technology Leadership, Innovation, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Vehicles.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)