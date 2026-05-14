Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming and Free Telecast, 2nd T20I 2026

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Pakistan Women host Zimbabwe Women on 14 May 2026, in the second T20I at the National Bank Stadium. After a dominant 3-0 ODI clean sweep and a comprehensive 153-run victory in the T20I opener, the hosts aim to seal the series with a game to spare. Pakistan won the toss earlier this evening and elected to bat first. Sarah Taylor Appointed England Men’s Test Fielding Coach in Historic Move.

In Pakistan, the match is being broadcast live on PTV Sports and A Sports HD. Fans in India and globally also access free live streaming via the Sports TV official YouTube channel. In Sub-Saharan Africa, SuperSport is providing coverage of this historic first-ever tour of Pakistan by the Zimbabwe Women's national team.

PAK-W vs ZIM-W Live

At the time of publishing, Pakistan is currently batting in the first innings. Following the record-breaking century by Ayesha Zafar in the first match, where she became the first Pakistani woman to score a T20I hundred against Zimbabwe, the top order is under pressure to maintain that aggressive momentum.

Zimbabwe, led by Nomvelo Sibanda, are searching for their first win of the tour and have introduced several younger players to test their depth. The third and final match of the 3-T20I series will be played on May 15 at the National Stadium in Karachi, which will also complete this historic Zimbabwe Women tour.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SportsTV). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).