The company is looking to protect profitability amid a steep rise in commodity prices

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India said on Monday it has hiked prices of its cars due to rising input costs.

"The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across select models is 1.9 per cent. This is the third price hike by Maruti Suzuki this year.

Also Read | Rosh Hashanah 2021 Greetings: Facebook Messages, WhatsApp Stickers and SMS Wishes for the Jewish New Year.

Last month, the company said that a price hike was necessary as it looks to protect its profitability amid a steep rise in commodity prices.

MSI Senior Executive Director for sales and marketing Shashank Srivastava had said there was no other option left for the company but to increase prices to offset the impact of high commodity costs.

Also Read | BMW CE 02 Concept Mini Electric Bike Unveiled.

Last week, Maruti Suzuki India said it will recall 1.81 lakh units manufactured between May 4, 2018 to October 27, 2020 to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects, making it the largest recall so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)