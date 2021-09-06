Rosh Hashanah is a two-day festival that will start on September 6 and end on September 8 this year. It begins on the first day of Tishrei, i.e., the seventh month of the ecclesiastical year that means 'belonging to the church'. Rosh Hashanah is basically Jewish New Year and is celebrated in the early autumn of the Northern Hemisphere.

People enjoy festive meals and wish each other Happy Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah customs include sounding the shofar as prescribed in the Torah, following the prescription of the Hebrew Bible to raise a noise on Yom Teruah. Yom Teruah literally means a day of shouting or blasting. It is the first day of the Jewish High Holy Days. As you get ready to celebrate the Jewish New Year 2021, here are some Rosh Hashana 2021 messages, Jewish New year 2021 wishes, WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook messages that you can send and wish your family and friends.

According to the teachings of Judaism, Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of the civil year. It is also the traditional anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve, the first people according to the Hebrew Bible and the inauguration of humanity’s role in God’s world. The origin of the Hebrew New Year is connected to the commencement of the economic year in the agricultural societies of the ancient Near East.

On Rosh Hashanah, religious poems called piyyutim are added to the regular services. A lot of additions are made to the regular services, most common being an extended repetition of the Amidah prayer for both Shacharit and Mussaf.

