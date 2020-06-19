New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Game-changing Middle Eastern lifestyle and entertainment brand MDLBEAST announces the launch of MDLBEAST Freqways - an immersive musical adventure and virtual travel experience that takes you around the world via a 12-hour, multi-stage online music festival on June 20th from 7 PM (GMT+3) - 7 am ending on World Music Day.

Headliners include Steve Aoki, Maceo Plex, Claptone, Danny Tenaglia, Deep Dish, Sasha, Butch, Art Department, Laidback Luke, Delano Smith, Gui Boratto, Phil Weeks, Benny Benassi, Dirty South, as well as regional talents including K.Led & Majid, Vinyl Mode, and SPCEBOI to name a few. Regional acts span from the GCC to the Levant, including the likes of Baloo, Cosmicat, and Jade X Tala.

This summer, MDLBEAST is coming back with a multi-stage digital music festival from some of the hottest EDM artists around the world. The 12-hour festival will feature a specially curated program where music and culture intersect, and bring people together through the common language of music.

Following the successful launch of MDLBEAST's flagship annual event, Soundstorm in 2019, where 400,000 people came together in Riyadh over the span of three days, the Festival has quickly established itself as a global creative platform setting the tone for music, art and culture in the Middle East. With the world's largest ever festival stage, the event forever changed the Saudi entertainment scene by inspiring the next generation and awakening the EDM community within Saudi Arabia.

This year, in a new world where social distancing is encouraged and borders are closed, MDLBEAST will break boundaries by bringing the community together through music and immersive experiences. MDLBEAST encourages viewers to stay home, to stay safe, and to stay entertained with a line-up of renowned DJs both international and regional.

Inspired by travel and airlines, viewers are invited to board their virtual flights to discover pre-recorded sets that are shot in some of the most iconic locations of underground music cities of the world. This is your chance to visit Riyadh, Ibiza and Las Vegas all in one day, because MDLBEAST is transporting you to a world of Musical experiences.

"The music industry in the region is raw and the merging of neo-culture and technology creates a new buzz, inspiring young musicians to create fresh, unexpected music. MLDBEAST is here to celebrate that. Music and art are universal. A language that can bring people together, inspiring new thriving, creative communities," said Ahmad Alammary, Chief Creative Officer.

This creative exchange, regional showcase and global coming together of like minded art, music and culture lovers is to be a historic moment for dance music in the region and beyond.

EDM lovers can join the event at freqways.mdlbeast.com

