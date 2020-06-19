International Yoga Day 2020 will be celebrated on June 21. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi in his UN address suggested the date as it coincides with Summer Solstice for the Northern Hemisphere and holds special significance for people across the world. The day is observed to encourage individuals to get into the practice of yoga for a healthy lifestyle. But there are some people who seem just to refuse the idea of performing yoga. While yogis love to strike a pose on International Yoga Day, there are the rest of us, who are guilty of never performing yoga, even for a day. Most of them are again laziest AF to even get up from the bed! Instead, they like to spend the day laughing at memes, guilt-ridden. So to celebrate International Yoga Day 2020, we bring you some funny memes and jokes, especially for lazy people as the accurate reactions will surely make them do yoga, well savasana, at least! Every Woman in Their 30s Must Perform These Yoga Asanas to Prevent Premature Ageing and Turn Back the Clock.

Yoga Day is significantly observed around the world. Many events are organised where enthusiasts will gather to observe the day, by promising to follow a little healthy lifestyle, practising yoga. Besides, it also calms our mind and keeps us motivated. But with humans confined to stay indoors, it has become challenging to keep with the routine even for those who love yoga. While for the lazy people are concerned, yoga was never in the routine and now not even in thoughts. This is why we bring you these hilarious memes and jokes to motivate you, so that you strike a pose this International Yoga Day. Come on, you can! How Can Yoga Benefit Children? Tips to Get Your Kids Started with the Practice.

International Yoga Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YogaSix White Rock Dallas (@yogasix_whiterock) on Jun 17, 2020 at 5:38am PDT

Me?!?!?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @meditationmood (@meditationmood_) on Jun 15, 2020 at 10:55pm PDT

So Apt!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOGA MEME (@splitsmeme) on Jun 17, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

Post Quarantine Scene!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒯𝓇𝒶𝒸𝑒𝓎 𝐿𝒶𝓂𝓂𝑒𝓇𝓉 (@thefitrealtor) on Jun 18, 2020 at 5:10pm PDT

Asking For A Friend!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheneka (@mynetworknewsfeed) on Jun 18, 2020 at 7:40am PDT

Genius!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yogi Republic (@yogirepublic) on Jun 15, 2020 at 12:02pm PDT

Savasana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balanced Tree Yoga Studio (@balancedtreeyogastudio) on Jun 13, 2020 at 3:30pm PDT

Oops

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Yoga Room (@theyogaroom) on Jun 20, 2019 at 5:46am PDT

Now that you have these memes on yoga, we believe at least the jokes will motivate you to strike a yoga pose on your mat. It is time you take that mat out. Not that the above memes aim for any discrimination between the people who perform yoga and those who don’t. It’s up to you. And it up to the International Yoga Day that aims at encouraging everyone to perform yoga.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).