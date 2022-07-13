Mehracki Token (MKI) And Celo (CELO) are two blockchain crypto projects that will get you soaring in this bear market

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI/ATK): There's red on the streets of crypto, and the bears are ruthlessly taking their assets off the market.

The massive selloff is evident with the gradual down-the-slope charts of Bitcoin (BTC) crash from a towering USD 69k and now trading at USD 17k as at the time of writing. This slash has developed cause for concern about the belief in cryptocurrency and its working principles.

There has been a lot of news concerning the current bear market, as it is in a downward spiral. But many are still keeping their hopes up.

People have been deciding to invest their money in stock indexes as a strategy of investing for some decades now. On the other hand, these profits are estimated to be insignificant when contrasted with gains of a similar kind from a selection of cryptocurrency tokens.

The risk may be reduced to an acceptable level by methodically choosing a variety of crypto tokens to include in a personal fintech portfolio. Several blockchain crypto projects can potentially turn around your investments' profitability, and two of those alternatives -Mehracki Token (MKI) and Celo (CELO) will be covered further down.

Mehracki Token (MKI)

The Mehracki Token (MKI), often known as MKI, is a meme currency that powers a robust ecosystem and utility. With the rise of blockchain networks clamouring for dominance in the digital space, Solana (SOL) stands out in the number of the different types of blockchain and is the network on which Mehracki runs.

A decentralized exchange is being powered by the Mehracki Token (MKI), which will provide additional liquidity to the Mehracki ecosystem and increase the token's value in the market.

At the time of the presale, 30 billion MKI tokens will be distributed; this number corresponds to thirty per cent of the entire token supply. The remaining 70 billion MKI tokens will be secured in a smart contract until the time of the initial coin offering (ICO) or listing on a DEX.

Celo (CELO)

Mobile users are the primary focus of Celo's (CELO) worldwide payment system for cryptocurrency, which is known as Celo (CELO). Due to the significance of the asset's function in the market for financial services, investors have been competing to purchase CELO.

In light of this, the Celo platform intends to make sending and receiving payments via the convenience of a mobile phone available to everyone, wherever in the world.

Celo (CELO) functions as a protocol for layer-1 smart contracts and enables the construction of decentralized apps (dApps) on top of its network. Most of the time, these decentralized applications are used for community-driven projects and charitable reasons.

The CELO blockchain takes significant inspiration from the Bitcoin blockchain network, which was first developed in response to the originator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto's ambition of creating a financial instrument that anybody may join.

Conclusion

The bitcoin crypto crash has been some ride but has also provided the need to search for new opportunities. In such a case, you should purchase Mehracki Token (MKI). Considering Mehracki's forward-thinking characteristics and potential for significant profits, anybody interested in cryptocurrencies may want to consider investing.

