Mumbai, July 13: Police recently arrested a 42-year-old college professor who allegedly raped a student, now 18, and forced her to perform unnatural sex on the college premises and at his home, when she went for tuitions between February 2020 and February 2022.

According to Indian Express, the professor, who is in custody, used to teach physics and chemistry at a college in the western suburbs.

The accused and victim stayed in the same building in Andheri (E). "He committed the first offence in February 2020, when she had gone to his house for tuitions," said a police officer. "He sexually assaulted her after narrating his personal life and how he was fighting cancer," said the officer. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Invites 6-Year-Old Girl to His Home on Pretext of Watching TV in Bulandshahr, Rapes Her; Arrested

The matter came to light when the victim broke down and narrated the ordeal to her parents when they visited Udaipur to meet her where she is studying. The victim said, "The accused captured a video of the act and blackmailed and threatened me. He continued committing the offence till February 2022, before she went to Udaipur." Chhattisgarh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by 4 Men; Panchayat Tries to Hush Up Case With Rs 1 Lakh Compensation

Following this, the girl then went to the police station and filed a complaint.

A case was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 377 (2) (F) (N) (unnatural offence) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections under the Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act, following which the professor was arrested on July 5.

