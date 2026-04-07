BusinessWire India

Harare [Zimbabwe] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany commemorates World Health Day 2026 in partnership with First Ladies of African and Asian Countries, who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Campaign, with a strong reaffirmation of its commitment to improving and revolutionizing healthcare access across Africa, Asia and beyond through their Scholarships and Capacity Building Program.

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Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation, shared, "At Merck Foundation, we remain committed to transforming the patient care landscape and improving access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions across Africa, Asia, and beyond. For the past 14 years, we have marked World Health Day every day through our ongoing efforts to build healthcare capacity in underserved communities.

I am proud to share that we have provided more than 2,600 scholarships for young healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties. Through these scholarships, many of our Merck Foundation alumni are becoming the first-ever specialists in their respective fields in their countries, including Namibia, Liberia, The Gambia, Burundi, Malawi, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Guinea, Ethiopia, Congo, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe, among others."

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"This is truly history in the making, and we are proud to be a part of Africa's legacy by empowering a new generation of healthcare specialists who will serve generations to come," added Dr. Kelej.

As you all know, the lack of financial resources is not the only challenge facing Africa. A far more pressing issue is the scarcity of trained healthcare providers capable of effectively preventing, diagnosing, and managing diseases.

This sweeping shortage of medical and healthcare personnel has been one of the most critical barriers to access to quality healthcare across the continent.

As per the WHO 2021 report, the African region has 24% of the world's disease burden, whereas there are only 2.9 healthcare workers per 1000 capita. This gap has a profound impact on health outcomes.

Therefore, the Merck Foundation scholarships are highly significant, as they provide doctors with specialized training, helping to bridge healthcare gaps and improve patient care in underserved communities.

Merck Foundation works closely with their Ambassadors, the African and Asian First Ladies and local partners such as Ministries of Health, Education, Information & Communication, Gender, Academia, Research Institutions, Media and Art in building healthcare capacity and addressing health, social & economic challenges in developing countries and under-served communities.

Merck Foundation also actively empowers women and youth in Science and Technology through its STEM Program and the annual Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit (MARS) Awards that recognize and celebrate the Best African Women Researchers and Best Young African Researchers, fostering research excellence.

Dr. Kelej shared, "This theme of World Health Day 2026,"Together for health. Stand with science," aligns perfectly with our program that trains healthcare providers and empowers women and youth in STEM."

Merck Foundation CEO also announced the Call for Applications for 2026 Scholarships.

"I am happy to announce the Call for Applications for the 2026 Scholarships for young healthcare providers with special focus on women medical graduates. These include on-site fellowship programs, clinical training programs and online one-year diploma & two-year master degree in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties. The applications are invited through the Office of our Ambassadors and long-term partners, The First Ladies of Africa and the Ministry of Health of each country," shared Dr Rasha Kelej.

To Apply for In-campus Scholarships in Fertility, Oncology, Diabetes and other specialties:

https://merck-foundation.com/scholarships-online-application-form-In-Campus-Specialties

To Apply for Online Scholarships, visit:

https://merck-foundation.com/apply-now-for-online-scholarships-or-in-campus-scholarships

The selection for each scholarship will be based on request by First Lady Office, Ministry of Health and/or Medical Society with the aim to fill the gaps of public healthcare system in each country.

The selection will be based on eligibility criteria fulfillment of each training Institute and Foundation, scholarship availability and fund availability.

Click the link below to Download Merck Foundation App

https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

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