Kolkata, April 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend seven campaign programmes in West Bengal this week, starting from April 9, amid the crucial two-phase Assembly elections in the state. “As per the tentative schedule of the Prime Minister fixed as of now on April 9, he might address three mega campaign rallies at Asansol in West Burdwan district, Suri in Birbhum district, and Haldia in East Midnapore district, one after another,” said a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s state committee in West Bengal.

On April 11, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address three campaign rallies -- Jangipur in Murshidabad district, Katwa in East Burdwan district, and Balurghat in South Dinajpur district, the state committee member added. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Releases Star Campaigners List for First Phase of Polls; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Among Others Included.

“The Prime Minister, on April 11, will have a night-stay at Siliguri in the Darjeeling district. On the next day, that is on April 12, he is scheduled to participate in a roadshow at Siliguri town,” the state committee member said. More details are awaited.

Earlier this month, on April 5, the Prime Minister started his campaign programme in the state, addressing a mega rally at Cooch Behar town in Cooch Behar district. ‘Mamata Banerjee Losing, Frustrated’: Ravi Shankar Prasad Attacks CM Over EVM Row, Says ‘You Won Through EVMs’.

“As per plans, the Prime Minister is slated to participate in a total of 14 campaign programmes, including his rallies and roadshows. His last programme will be in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata, where the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, is pitted against the sitting Trinamool Congress legislator from there and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Prime Minister’s programme at Bhabanipur is likely to be a combination of a rally and a roadshow,” the state committee member said.

The two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal will be on April 23 and April 29. In the first phase, voting will be for 152 Assembly constituencies, and in the second phase, the remaining 142 constituencies will go to the polls. The results will be declared on May 4.

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