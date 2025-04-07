BusinessWire India

Lusaka [Zambia] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks "World Health Day" 2025 in partnership with Africa's First Ladies who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Campaign, with a strong reaffirmation of its commitment to improving and revolutionizing healthcare access across Africa, Asia and beyond through their Scholarships and Capacity Building Program.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation shared, "For over last 13 years, our efforts at Merck Foundation have been to ensure equitable access to healthcare through education, training and awareness initiatives that not only help transform the patient care landscape in Africa and Asia but also empower communities and medical professionals.

I am proud to share that together with our Ambassadors, the First Ladies of Africa, we mark World Health Day every single day of the year by building healthcare capacity and transforming patient care landscape. We achieve this by providing more than 2250 scholarships to young doctors providers across 52 countries in Africa, Asia, and beyond, in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties such as Oncology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Embryology & Fertility specialty, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Critical Care, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Neonatal Medicine, Advanced Surgical Practice, Pain Management, General Surgery, Clinical Microbiology and infectious diseases, Internal Medicine, Trauma & Orthopedics, Neurosurgery, Neurology, Cardiology, Stroke Medicine, Care of the Older Person, Family Medicine, Pediatrics and Child Health, Obesity & Weight Management, Women's Health and many more."

As per the WHO, African region has a ratio of only 1.55 health workers including physicians, nurses and midwives per 1000 people*. This is below the WHO threshold density of 4.45 health workers per 1000 people needed to deliver essential health services and achieve universal health coverage. Therefore, the Merck Foundation scholarships are highly significant, as they provide doctors with specialized training, helping to bridge healthcare gaps and improve patient care in underserved communities.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized, "Before the launch of Merck Foundation programs in 2012, many countries--including The Gambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, the Central African Republic, Guinea, Burundi, Niger, Chad, Ethiopia, Namibia, Myanmar, and Bangladesh--had either no or very few specialists in critical fields such as Oncology, Fertility and Reproductive Care, Diabetology, Respiratory Medicine, and Intensive Care.

I am proud to share that many of our alumni have become, or are on their way to becoming, the first specialists in their respective countries. We are building a lasting legacy in Africa."

Merck Foundation works closely with their Ambassadors, the African First Ladies and local partners such as Ministries of Health, Education, Information & Communication, Gender, Academia, Research Institutions, Media and Art in building healthcare capacity and addressing health, social & economic challenges in developing countries and under-served communities.

Dr. Kelej shared, "This year's theme, 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,' aligns perfectly with our initiatives to educate young minds on the importance of a healthy lifestyle, as well as diabetes and hypertension awareness. Together with First Ladies of Africa, we have launched two storybooks on these health topics and adapted them into engaging and inspiring animated films."

Watch Sugar Free Jude Animation Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iefwLSbOGT4Watch Mark's Pressure Animation Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWlQR6QH5_s

Merck Foundation also launches awards for the best media, film, fashion designs, and songs on these themes to encourage local artists and young talents to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle in their communities, through their everyday work.

Merck Foundation believes that training healthcare providers and building professional healthcare capacity is key to ensuring equitable and quality healthcare across Africa.

"I am happy to announce the Call for Applications for our 2025 Scholarships for young doctors with special focus on female doctors. These include one-year diploma and two-year master's degree in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties, which include both On-Site Fellowship and clinical training programs and Online Diploma programs. The applications are invited through the Office of our Ambassadors and long-term partners, The First Ladies of Africa and Ministry of Health of each country," shared Senator Dr Rasha Kelej.

