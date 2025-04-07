Pune, April 7: Pune residents will likely experience a significant water supply disruption on Tuesday, April 8, due to ongoing repairs to key water lines. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced that the Phase 1 raw water line and a major drainage main line will be undergoing maintenance throughout the day. As a result, water supply across the city will be temporarily halted to facilitate repairs. The work is expected to cause a complete shutdown of water distribution for the duration of the day. Pune Water Cut: PMC Announces Full-Day Water Supply Shutdown in Several Parts of City on April 3 Due to Maintenance Work; Check List of Affected Areas.

This disruption adds to the ongoing water management challenges faced by PMC, which has been working on upgrading the city's aging infrastructure. Earlier this month, a city-wide 24-hour water cut was also implemented to address maintenance at various pumping stations and water treatment plants. Scroll below to know the list areas affected by the water cut on April 8. Pune Water Cut News Updates: PMC Announces Temporary Disruption of Water Supply in Parts of City on February 28 Due to Maintenance Work; Check List of Affected Areas.

List of Affected Areas

The areas affected due to the water supply disruption on April 8 include:

Warje

Shivane Industrial Area

Karvenagar

Shivajinagar

Gokhale Nagar

Bhosale Nagar

Pashan

Baner

Balewadi

Kothrud

Parts of Khadki

The PMC has clarified that water tankers will not be available during the repair work on April 8. Citizens are advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously. Normal water supply is expected to resume once the repair operations are completed.

