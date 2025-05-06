Business News | MFIN Unveils Online Certification Program to Empower and Transform Microfinance Workforce

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN) today launched "ASCEND - The Education and Advancement program in microfinance" Programme, an online initiative to build professional capability, promote responsible lending, and enhance customer protection in India's microfinance sector. Designed for field officers, branch managers, and aspiring professionals, the programme aims to equip participants with essential knowledge in financial inclusion, regulatory compliance, credit appraisal, customer engagement, ethics, and digital transformation.

The Certification Programme was launched by Dr Alok Misra, CEO & Director, MFIN along with Dr Nirupam Mehrotra, Director, Bankers Institute of Rural Development (BIRD) & Mr Ramamurthy Krishnan, President & CEO, NSEIT. Mr Manoj Kumar Nambiar, Chairman, MFIN, Managing Director, Arohan Financial Services Limited and Mr Vineet Chattree, Vice-Chairman, MFIN & Managing Director, Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd and Mr Gyan Mohan, Director and CEO, Adi Chitragupta Finance Ltd were also present at the launch.

In collaboration with the Bankers Institute of Rural Development (BIRD) and supported by NSEIT's secure digital infrastructure, the Certification Programme provides comprehensive, industry-relevant training for frontline officers and managers, preparing them to champion financial inclusion and client protection across the microfinance sector.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Alok Misra, CEO & Director, MFIN said: "Field officers are the backbone of the microfinance industry, connecting underserved communities to formal financial services. This certification program is a step towards recognizing their pivotal role, while providing them with guidance, knowledge, and ethical frameworks to serve clients better and foster responsible finance."

The programme combines self-paced online modules with recorded expert sessions and live doubt-clearing interactions, offering a flexible and engaging learning experience. Participants engage with carefully curated content that includes case studies, regulatory updates, and practical insights tailored to the evolving landscape of rural development and banking. A robust assessment framework, featuring a comprehensive multiple-choice question bank aligned with key learning modules, ensures thorough evaluation. Certification is awarded upon successful completion of the assessments, with options for and extended learning support to help candidates achieve proficiency.

Key highlights of the program:

* Online, self-paced learning format with access to downloadable content, recorded and live doubt clearing sessions

* Content covering microfinance operations, regulations, technology integration, and client protection

* Proctored online assessments with industry-recognized certification jointly issued by MFIN and BIRD

* Designed to build conceptual clarity, operational excellence, and ethical standards

This certification is part of MFIN's broader capacity-building mandate to promote professionalism, enhance operational effectiveness, and drive a culture of client-centric, inclusive financial services across India's microfinance ecosystem.

For more information on the Loan Officers Certification Program and enrollment details, visit MFIN's website.

