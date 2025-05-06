Gautami Kapoor, the popular television actress married to fellow actor Ram Kapoor, recently gave an interview to Hauterrfly, where she opened up about several mature topics. From navigating her daughter’s first period to her relationship with her husband, Gautami offered candid insights into her personal and professional life in a tell-all conversation. However, one particularly bold revelation has gone viral - her plan to gift a sex toy to her daughter, Sia, on her 16th birthday, and how her daughter reacted to the idea. Ram Kapoor Proves He’s Fit and Fabulous in Classic White T-Shirt and Black Denim (Watch Video).

Recalling the incident in the interview video, Gautami shared, "When my daughter turned 16, I had to gift her something. What do I give her? I kept thinking… Should I give her a sex toy? Should I gift her a vibrator?"

Her daughter, however, shut down the idea with what can only be described as a scandalised reaction. Amused, Gautami recounted, "She was like, ‘Mom, have you lost it? Are you retarded? Are you crazy?’” Kapoor revealed that she tried explaining her reasoning behind the unconventional gift, saying, “I told her to think about how many mothers would even suggest such a gift. Why not experiment?"

Watch the Interview Clip Below:

She further justified her approach by drawing from her own life experiences. Gautami explained, "What my mom didn’t do with me, I want to do with my daughter. I want her to experience everything. A lot of women go through life without ever experiencing its pleasures. Why should she be in that situation?" What Is Sex Toy Hacking? What Are the Risks?

Ultimately, she added that now, at 19, her daughter has grown to appreciate the thought process behind the quirky gift idea. In a tongue-in-cheek remark, Kapoor also acknowledged that she’d likely face trolling for these revelations. Gautami Kapoor is popularly known for her roles in TV shows like Kehta Hai Dil, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Parvarrish 2. She had also appeared in movies like Fanaa, Student of the Year (where she was paired opposite her real-life husband), Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Satyameva Jayate 2.

