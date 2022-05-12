New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/GPRC): Research and Policy division, BJP OBC Morcha organises the entrepreneurship meet with the objective of igniting the entrepreneurship spirit among the youths of OBCs and to highlight the various measures taken by the BJP government particularly in the area of economic and entrepreneurship field for the OBCs.

Research and policy division of BJP OBC Morcha organised this meet at constitution club of India on 7 May 2022. This occasion was graced by the eminent presence of Central minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad ji as chief guest and the BJP General Secretary Arun Singh ji as special Guest and Shri Dr k Laxman, National President OBC Morcha, BJP with Prof Pankaj Choudhary, National Incharge of Research and Policy Division of OBC Morcha. Entrepreneur Meet was attended by more than 20 states entrepreneurs and CEOs & MD.

Dr K Laxman highlighted the various policy measures taken by the BJP government for the economic empowerment of the OBCs. He highlighted the positive role played by the National backward and development corporation organisation which has so far assisted over 27 lakh beneficiaries. He also said setting up of venture capital fund for the OBC in 2018 with an initial fund of 200 crores 30 percent reservation for women entrepreneurs is a landmark. Similarly, PM VISWAS Yojna for interest subvention has benefited OBC entrepreneurs a lot. Similarly, around 35 percent MUDRA loan holders come from OBC Samaj

For igniting entrepreneurship spirit among OBC youths. Around 35 per cent of MUDRA loan holders are from the OBC communities. For economic empowerment of PM Daksh Yojana has been introduced for development of training programmes to 13587 manual scavengers and their dependents and 809 manual scavengers were given bank loans.

Arun Singh highlighted the various skill development initiatives taken by the BJP government. In this regard he mentioned PM DAKASH Yojna and PM MatsyaSampdaYojna for the economic empowerment of the poor and OBCs. He also highlighted the inclusive character of the BJP government.

For the first time, there are 27 ministers from the OBC Samaj. Also constitutional status to the backward commission along with 127 constitution amendment points towards the commitment of the BJP government for the welfare and empowerment of the OBCs. Shri K Laxamanjhighlighted the reservation given by the BJP government in Sainik School and Kendriya vidyalaya and in NEET as educational empowerment of the OBCs. He also said the increasing the limit of creamy layer would help many middle class OBC families.

In the end, Central Minister for finance Dr Karad highlighted the overall measures and economic empowerment measures by the BJP for the welfare of the OBC. He said venture capital fund and various skill development initiatives have played a huge role in igniting the entrepreneurship spirit among OBC youths and making them employable respectively.

While thanking the eminent guests and participants, Research and Policy BJP OBC Morcha Incharge Professor Pankaj Choudhary said the research and policy division of BJP OBC Morcha will continue to organise such meets to introduce the various measures of empowerment for the OBC s to general public.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)