Narasimha Jayanti is the annual commemoration of the day that Lord Vishnu took the Narasimha avatar and put an end to the evil force that was King Hiranyalkashapu. Like several other festivities, Narasimha Jayanti also marks the celebration of the victory of good over evil. Narasimha Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on May 14. Celebrated every year with great fervour and enthusiasm, Narasimha Jayanti is considered to be an extremely auspicious and important observance. Many devotees also observe the stringent Narasimha Jayanti Vratam on this day. As we prepare to celebrate Narasimha Jayanti 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day. May 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Check All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for The Month.

When is ​​Narasimha Jayanti 2022?

​​Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated on Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi every year. Narasimha Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on May 14. The Chaturdashi Tithi for Narasimha Jayanti 2022 Begins at 03:22 PM on May 14 and will go on till 12:45 PM on May 15.

Significance of Narasimha Jayanti Vratham

Narasimha is the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who was sent to earth to kill the evil king Hiranyakashipu. A half-lion, half-man incarnation, Narasimha is revered for his role in ending the evil on earth on this day. Therefore, the celebration of Narasimha Jayanti involves observing a strict Narasimha Jayanti Vratam or Narasimha Jayanti fast, which is broken on the next day during sunrise. People observe this stringent fast to seek the blessings of Lord Narasimha to end the evils in one’s life and thank him for all that he has done. People also perform the Narasimha Jayanti Puja, which is observed during specific timing.

Narasimha Jayanti 2022 Puja Timing

Narasimha Jayanti Madhyanha Sankalp Time will be between 11:11 AM to 01:44 PM on May 14.

Narasimha Jayanti Fast Ending Time

Narasimha Jayanti Vratham is observed throughout the day and only broken at Prana time the next day. The next day Parana Time for Narasimha Jayanti 2022 is after 12:45 PM, May 15.

It is important to note that the fast observed for Narasimha Jayanti is similar to Ekadashi fasting, where devotees eat only one meal on the day before Narasimha Jayanti and abstain from eating or drinking anything throughout the day on Narasimha Jayanti. However, many observe a milder form of fast, where they merely abstain from consuming any grains and offer prayers and aartis to Lord Narasimha. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Narasimha Jayanti 2022!

