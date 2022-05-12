Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata released in the theatres today (May 12). Helmed by Parasuram, the movie happens to be an action comedy which revolves around a bank manager who is tasked by the government to bring a fraudster to justice. Now, early reviews of the flick are out and they look positive. Critics have loved the 'mass entertainer' and cannot stop praising the stars for performing brilliantly. All in all, seems like the Telugu movie is a must watch. Here, check out the review roundup of the SVP below. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Movie Review: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh’s Film Is a Tiring Watch That Refuses To Default on the Formula.

Great Andhra: "Overall, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a regular commercial movie made on a topical issue. The film entirely relies on Mahesh Babu’s star power and charisma and the superstar gives his best to hold the show. It is a typical mass entertainer with a mixed bag."

Telugu 360: "SVP is a commercial movie that has good first half, and a very flat narration in the second half. Mahesh babu’s One-man show in comedy, Good songs rescue this film. Story and direction wise this film could’ve been way better. Overall, A typical Telegu film watchable for Mahesh Babu." Sarkaru Vaari Paata Song Penny: Mahesh Babu and Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Dance Their Hearts Out in This Addictive Track (Watch Video).

Watch Trailer:

Hindustan Times: "The messaging works as long as the film’s narrative doesn’t get serious, but when it gets into lecturing the audiences, it gets slightly tiring to sit through. Parasuram does manage to keep the film largely entertaining, and even during the slightly sluggish second half, you get moments that hold the film together."

So, are you going to watch Sarkaru Vaari Paata at the theatres? Tell us in the comment section below.

