Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 27:AAFT University of Media and Arts located in Raipur, keeps hitting new highs in the world of creativeness, thanks to the sharp guidance of Mohit Marwah, who runs the show as the Managing Director. With his multifaceted experience in business management and the creative arts, Marwah is steering AAFT on a wild ride of growth and fresh, cool changes in how aspiring students learn about media and arts.

Mohit Marwah, a renowned actor known for his performances in films like "Fugly" and "Raagdesh," brings a unique perspective to his role at AAFT. His approach combines practical industry insights with academic excellence, ensuring that AAFT remains at the forefront of media education in India.

"At AAFT, we believe in harnessing the true power of creativity," states Marwah. "We aim to give every learner a chance to reach their full capacity and prepare to be pros who are all set for the biz."

Mohit Marwah's Leadership Highlights:

- Digital Expansion: Launched AAFT Online to make media and arts education globally accessible.

- Industry Partnerships: Strengthened collaborations with top media houses for hands-on training.

- Global Recognition: Elevated AAFT to a top-ranking media and arts institution worldwide.

- Innovative Curriculum: Integrated modern teaching techniques from global industry practices.

- Alumni Network: Built a strong community of 30,000+ professionals, fostering mentorship and opportunities.

Under Marwah's leadership, AAFT University has grown stronger as a top school for media and arts education in India. The university has built more industry partnerships, placed more students in jobs, and seen better creative work from its students and teachers.

"Mohit Marwah has changed AAFT for the better," says a senior faculty member. "He blends creative ideas with business smarts to create a learning space that gets students ready for the ever-changing world of media and arts."

As AAFT University keeps growing under Mohit Marwah's visionary leadership, it shines as a guiding light for future media pros and artists. The school doesn't just keep up with changes in the creative field - it helps shape what's to come.

About AAFT University of Media and Arts, Raipur:

AAFT University, established in 2018, is a premier institution dedicated to nurturing creative talent across various media and arts disciplines. With state-of-the-art facilities and an industry-aligned curriculum, AAFT prepares students for successful careers in the dynamic world of media and entertainment.

Contact:

Website: www.aaft.edu.in

Address: AAFT University Of Media And ArtsVill. Manth, Kharora, District - Raipur, Chhattisgarh- 493225

Phone: +91-9109112078

