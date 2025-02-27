Hollywood star Will Smith captivated the audience with an electrifying performance alongside renowned singer India Martínez at the prestigious Premio Lo Nuestro awards in Miami. The pair delivered a sultry rendition of their song "First Love," sparking a wave of excitement among viewers as they almost shared an intimate kiss on stage. While the passionate performance stunned many, it also sparked backlash, with fans quickly voicing their opinions on social media. The moment became a hot topic of debate online. Will Smith Announces ‘Hancock 2’ in Development, Hints at Zendaya’s Possible Role (Watch Video).

Will Smith Slammed For Performance With India Martínez

During their performance, India Martínez wrapped her arm around Will Smith’s neck, pulling him closer as they shared a lingering gaze, heightening the tension between them. As the moment intensified, the 56-year-old actor playfully pursed his lips, as if to kiss her, but both pulled away just before their lips touched. Fans quickly took to social media to express their reactions, with one X user commenting, “Didn’t his wife say she was confused by this, given they hadn’t called themselves that for years?” Check it out. Grammy Awards 2025: Will Smith Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Quincy Jones, Celebrating His Legacy and Calling Him 'One of the Most Groundbreaking and Influential Figures of Our Time'.

'Cringe'

Cringe. Everything is so fake in Hollywood. — ElleBee (@ElleDeeeBeee) February 27, 2025

'F*ck Will Smith'

Fuck will smith that Grammy bs and now this — Elonia (@Elonia026194521) February 26, 2025

'Confused'

Didnt his wife say she was confused by it too bc they hadnt been calling themselves that for years? And plus i thought will like the boys... which narrative we following — Ali (@itsaliluh) February 26, 2025

'Close Lol'

That was close lol 😂 — Cory Campbell (@Cory_Campbell12) February 26, 2025

Will Smith’s recent performance reignited public interest in his tumultuous relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. Despite being separated since 2016, the couple revealed in 2023 that they had not filed for divorce. Married in 1997, the couple shares two children, Willow, 24, and Jaden, 26, while Will has an older son, Trey, 32, from a previous marriage.

