Mumbai, February 27: Kshitij Tyagi, Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, drew significant attention with his strong speech at the UN, where he condemned Pakistan as a "failed state" that relies on "international handouts." During the high-level segment of the 58th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday, Tyagi sharply responded to Pakistan's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, criticising Pakistan's leadership for spreading falsehoods propagated by its military-terrorism complex.

“It is regrettable to see Pakistan’s leaders continuing to spread falsehoods from its military-terrorism complex. Pakistan mocks the OIC by using it as a mouthpiece. It’s unfortunate that this Council’s time is wasted by a failed state that thrives on instability and survives on international handouts,” Tyagi said. He also urged Pakistan to shift its focus from its "unhealthy obsession" with India and address its internal governance challenges and failures. India Slams Pakistan Over Kashmir Remarks at UN, Calls It ‘Failed State Surviving on International Aid’.

Who Is Kshitij Tyagi?

Kshitij Tyagi, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from the 2012 batch, is currently serving as the Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva. He has held this role since January 2025, following his tenure as the First Secretary at the same mission. Tyagi’s expertise extends to diplomacy, and his recent actions have drawn significant attention, especially after his sharp speech at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on February 28, 2025.

Tyagi, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, holds a Master of Technology in Thermal Energy and Environmental Engineering. His professional background has made him a key representative of India’s foreign policy interests at the UN. India-Pakistan To Hold Brigadier-Level Flag Meeting on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch District To Address Rising Incidents of Ceasefire Violation.

In a notable address at the UN’s 58th Regular Session, Tyagi accused Pakistan of human rights abuses, persecution of minorities, and harboring UN-designated terrorists. Tyagi’s remarks shed light on India’s focus on democracy, progress, and human dignity, while urging Pakistan to shift its attention from India to addressing its own internal issues.

