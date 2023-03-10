Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 10 (ANI): More than 200 Chief Information Officers working in various industries attended the 12th BIG CIO Show that took place here in the capital of Karnataka.

At the event, organised by Tresco, over 10,000 visitors, 5,000 C-suites, more than 1,000 investors, over 300 tech exhibitors, over 200 global speakers, 150 startups, more than 20 accelerators and over 100 global media were brought together on the platform Thursday.

The Maharaja of Mysore Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was the chief guest at the gathering.

Addressing the event on Thursday, Wadiyar said, "The key focus or what we (Mysore Heritage of Innovation and Entrepreneurship) want is to be the cyber security beacon in India and also bring in an economic driver of Mysore so that this IT infra, which is already overburdened in Bangalore and in many cities, can be supported. Supporting pillars of IT can be drawn from tier- II or tier - III cities. The overall good that it brings for empowering the economy can be brought to cities like Mysore."

He said that the nation has learnt from the lessons of Bangalore wherein the growth was exponential. "We can really grow Mysore by keeping that heritage, culture and charm but also marrying it with the modern facilities that are required, going forward. This was the idea behind our motive and we are very happy to be here today."

Naveen Bharadwaj, Group Chief Executive Officer, Tresco, said, "It was a gathering or festival of tech leaders in India, representing various industries. Some are government CIOs, banking and financial CIOs, telecom CIOs, retail CIOs, e-commerce CIOs and hospital CIOs." He said the gathering got a diverse pool of IT and technology CIOs. "It is truly a gathering of tech brains."

Bharadwaj said, "I think enterpreneurship and innovation is the name of the game and that is not possible if you don't have startups and that is not possible if you are not focusing on technology. Everyone is coming with a mindset of solving problems." "The type of education, new system and the way they are all getting groomed is very different to the way it was two or three decades ago," he added.

Kishore A K, Chief Technology Officer, ZEE5, said, "This is the right time for the youth to enter the IT ecosystem and I think we already have a large IT workforce. What I foresee in the future, especially in the way India is positioned, a lot of internal demand had to be met by the coming up of these large technology platforms and I think it is the right time for these young people to get trained and moving into these domains."

During a session -- Beyond DX: Driving Innovation and Transformation, Sanjay Mohan, Group Chief Technology Officer, MakeMyTrip, spoke on the scope of digital transformation and how it had been during the last decade.

He said, "When it started out, it was to be an intra-departmental at that time. First, it was just computerisation at that time. It was the digitalisation of physical assets, mostly documents." He also spoke how the transformation took place from the organisational digitalisation to cloud computing.

Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Titan Company, spoke on how its organisation could use metaverse for its franchisees and also for its cuistomers.

He said, "What we looking at is how can we enable our franchisees to have a metaverse experience. We know what they are able to sell in their catchment - the mixture of plain jewellery and gold and so on. Can we provide our franchisee the experience of providing their avatar?"

He said, "Life purchases are linked with some life events or it could be investment as well... We are looking at interesting use cases we have to launch this year itself. Metaverse is opened for experimentation and it is not just for the gaming platform. It can be used for every stakeholder colleague in our enterprises and also the customers."

On a query on digital twin, Abhinav Srivastav, Chief Information Officer and Head of IT Shared Services, Daimler India, said, "Digital twin was used many years ago. In fact, it is said it was used in the Apollo launch. It took 50 years from 1970s to now to make that operational for us in day-to-day world. I think we are pretty late in this technology. It was always been and we weren't able to harness this power. Having said that, it's here."

"Smart watch is one of its examples. These smart watches are so smart that they will give you all the parameters of health," he said.

He said, "In reality, it is creating a digital twin of your heart inside. What it is doing is there is a complex meta-model, a logarithm model, running at the backend. The digital twin has two components; one is the model and then you feed that model with constant data. The moment you start feeding with constant data and this whole piece becomes an exact replica of what your physical verse is looking like."

Srivastav said, "That's when you can do a prediction of your physical avatar would predict and behave in the future to come and many years to come and in multiple environments. That is giving a significant amount of visibility and accessibility to a lot of problems." (ANI)

