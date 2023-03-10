In a tragic development, Siphamandla Mtolo, a 29-year-old footballer, passed away after collapsing during a training session on Tuesday. Mtolo was a player of Richards Bay FC and his club confirmed this news through a statement on social media. “It is with deep sadness to announce that Richards Bay Football Club has untimely lost one of its midfielders, Siphamandla ‘Spepe’ Mtolo, [who] collapsed this morning during training,” the club wrote on social media. Further, the statement added that the club was not 'in a position to provide further information'. Moustapha Sylla, 21-Year-Old Ivorian Football Player, Dies of Heart Attack After Collapsing While Playing; Video Emerges.

Known as 'Spepe' by his teammates, Siphamandla Mtoto was a defender and holding midfielder and had been at the club since 2020. As a mark of respect, there would be a moment of silence at the 'Nedbank Cup and DStv DIski Challenge fixtures', reading an announcement on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) official account. Expressing condolences, the statement also added, "The PSL is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Richards Bay Football Club midfielder Siphamandla Mtolo." Mtolo's last appearance was a defeat to Kaizer Chiefs. It was reported that he played the whole game, according to Times Live.

His club Richards Bay also later announced that a memorial ceremony would be held on March 11 at the Nkobongo Community Hall. His funeral will take place a day later at the Nkobongo Sports Ground. There also has been another untimely death, that of Moustapha Sylla

