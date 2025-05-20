VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20: Movate, a global digital technology services provider, today announced the acquisition of Prescience, a leading firm specializing in AI, data science, and advanced analytics. This strategic acquisition represents a major milestone in Movate's journey to embed artificial intelligence at the heart of its service offerings, enabling clients to unlock real-time, data-driven outcomes through cutting-edge technologies.

Also Read | What Is Revenge Porn? What Is 'Take It Down' Act, Aimed To Curb Posting of Non-Consensual Intimate Images Including AI-Generated Deepfakes?.

By integrating Movate's strengths in AI, generative AI, and intelligent automation with Prescience's proven expertise in data science, the combined capabilities will fuel the creation of scalable, enterprise-grade AI solutions. This initiative reinforces Movate's unwavering commitment to delivering tangible business value and maximizing ROI for clients across industries--through intelligent, data-first innovation.

A Powerful Fusion of AI and Data Science

Also Read | 'Dil Mera Lauta Do' Song: Sai Ketan Rao and Isha Agarwal Win Hearts in This Heart-Wrenching Ballad From Let's Get LOUDER (Watch Video).

Founded in 2017, Prescience Decision Solutions has built a strong track record in harnessing the power of data and artificial intelligence to drive transformative outcomes across sectors such as retail, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, travel, and e-commerce. With deep expertise spanning the entire AI and data lifecycle--from intelligent data engineering and immersive visualization to predictive analytics and cutting-edge machine learning--Prescience empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data. By embedding AI-driven intelligence into decision-making, the company delivers insights, enabling organizations to drive meaningful innovation at scale.

Through this acquisition, Movate will expand its industry footprint, gaining access to a portfolio of marquee global clients and their GCCs served by Prescience. This will elevate Movate's presence in high-growth verticals and enable the delivery of sharp, domain-specific innovation aligned to real-world industry needs. Movate plans to seamlessly integrate Prescience's operations into its core over the next three to six months, ensuring unified execution and accelerated value delivery.

Sunil Mittal, CEO, Movate said, "As an AI-first organization, Movate is steadfast in our mission to architect transformative solutions that integrate next-generation technologies with meaningful business outcomes. The strategic acquisition of Prescience significantly enhances our depth in AI, data, and advanced analytics--bringing proven capabilities that accelerate value creation for our clients. This synergy strengthens our ability to deliver intelligent, outcome-driven services at scale, enabling organizations worldwide to realize real-time ROI and gain a competitive edge in an increasingly data-driven economy."

Anirban Majumder, CEO, Prescience Decision Solutions said, "We are excited to be a part of Movate and contribute to its bold vision for AI-led enterprise transformation. This move allows us to expand our global reach, scale our solutions and co-develop innovative offerings that address complex business problems through data, analytics, and AI."

About Movate

Movate is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 12,000 full-time Movators across 21 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range. To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

Follow Movate on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Prescience Decision Solutions

Prescience is a Data and AI company headquartered in Bangalore and is focused on helping businesses unlock the power of Enterprise data. Founded in 2017, Prescience offers comprehensive data solutions and services that integrate AI and machine learning across analytics, business intelligence, data engineering, and more--driving measurable business value and ROI for its customers.

To know more visit https://prescienceds.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)